Filtered recording shows that Iran knew that its missiles hit a Ukrainian plane | Ukraine news

%MINIFYHTMLe65d55788074816a79b8b9c17ccf9af011% %MINIFYHTMLe65d55788074816a79b8b9c17ccf9af012%

A leaked recording of an exchange between an Iranian air traffic controller and an Iranian pilot aims to demonstrate that the Iranian authorities immediately knew that their missiles had shot down a Ukrainian plane after Tehran took off, killing all 176 people on board, despite of the days of denials.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, acknowledged the authenticity of the recording in a report issued by a Ukrainian television channel on Sunday night.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe65d55788074816a79b8b9c17ccf9af013% %MINIFYHTMLe65d55788074816a79b8b9c17ccf9af014%

Hassan Rezaeifar, head of the Iranian investigation team, acknowledged that the recording was legitimate and said it was handed over to Ukrainian officials. in Tehran on Monday.

%MINIFYHTMLe65d55788074816a79b8b9c17ccf9af015% %MINIFYHTMLe65d55788074816a79b8b9c17ccf9af016%

After the January 8 disaster, the civil government of Iran maintained for days that it did not know that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), responsible only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had shot down the plane.

Filtered conversation

A transcript of the recording, published by the Ukrainian television channel 1 + 1, shows a conversation in Farsi between the air traffic controller and a pilot who reportedly flies a Fokker 100 plane to Iran's Aseman Airlines from the city from Shiraz, in southern Iran, to the capital, Tehran.

"A series of lights like … yes, it's a missile, is there anything?" The pilot calls the controller.

"No, how many miles? Where?" The controller asks.

The world cries to the victims of a plane crash in Iran (2:22)

The pilot replies that he saw the light at the Payam airport, near where the IRGC Tor M-1 anti-aircraft missile was launched.

The controller says they have not been informed, but the pilot continues to insist.

"It's the light of the missile," says the pilot.

"You don't see anything anymore?" The controller asks.

"Dear engineer, it was an explosion. We saw a very big light there, I really don't know what it was," replies the pilot.

The controller then tries to hire the Ukrainian plane, but without success.

Publicly accessible flight tracking radar information suggests that Aseman Airlines flight number 3768 was close enough to Tehran to see the explosion.

Iranian civil aviation authorities for days insisted that it was not a missile that shot down the plane, even after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US officials began saying they believed he had been shot down.

Zelenskyy told 1 + 1: "The recording, in fact, shows that the Iranian side knew from the beginning that our plane was shot down by a missile, they were aware of this at the time of the shooting."

Black boxes

The Ukrainian president also repeated his demands to decode the flight recorders of the plane in Kiev, something that Iranian officials had promised last month, but then backed down.

On Monday, Ukrainian researchers would travel to Tehran to participate in the decoding effort, but Zelenskiy insisted on returning the "black boxes,quot; to Kiev.

"It is very important to us," he said.

The Iranian authorities, however, condemned the publication of the recording as "non-professional,quot;, saying it was part of a confidential report.

"This action by Ukrainians makes us not want to give them more evidence," said Rezaifar, principal investigator for Iran, according to a report by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Assed Baig of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said the revelation puts Tehran in "a very difficult position."

"This bothered the Iranians, not only because this information was leaked without anyone telling them, but also because at the national and political level it puts them in a difficult position," he said.