Exclusive: Alfredo Morelos talks about racism, discipline and life in Rangers | Soccer news

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos spoke on a variety of topics in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos talks about racism, life in Glasgow and why he thinks he is sometimes misunderstood in an exclusive wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports News & # 39; Craig Slater

Racist abuse in the stands and on the streets of Glasgow will not take Morelos away from his adopted city, as the Colombian striker describes how he adjusted to the Goldfish Old Firm fish tank.

%MINIFYHTML5f7969d8476810879763f397017558c015% %MINIFYHTML5f7969d8476810879763f397017558c016%

He explains why the referees and the media misunderstand him, but admits that he needs to improve his discipline or risk losing himself in one of the major leagues in Europe. Not that he has plans to leave the side of Steven Gerrard, who he believes is still able to end the dominance of the Celtic title.

Morelos also reveals how football allowed him to give back to his community and helped him avoid a life of drug trafficking and crime in which many of his neighborhood fell.

Morelos spoke exclusively with Sky Sports News journalist Craig Slater

& # 39; Living in Glasgow is great but it's also complicated & # 39;

Morelos signed with Rangers in June 2017, but this is the first time he has talked extensively about his time at Clydeside. His goals and red cards have kept him in the headlines. He has now opened on a sinister side of his life in Scotland.

"Yes, I have felt racism on and off the field," he says. "It's very sad to feel that way, but it's not something that affects me too much. I just try to concentrate on my job, which is to score goals and win games."

"Sometimes it's frustrating when a crowd throws me coins or throws me drinks, obviously telling me racist things and singing songs about my mother, which is obviously very offensive. Those things affect my family and are frustrating, but I'm a strong and I always think that things can be overcome with hard work. I just concentrate on my work and try to forget about these things.

"Playing in Old Firm games is the best feeling I have had in my football career. It is of incredible intensity and when you feel that passion from the crowd, you feel like giving everything you can on the field."

"Living in Glasgow is great, but it's also complicated. The passion for football is incredible. Half of the city loves me but half of the city probably doesn't love me that much."

"I am a person who likes to go out and meet people and go shopping and eat in restaurants, but it has become difficult. Although it is great to have people waiting for photos and talk to you, it is also frustrating when people are insulting ". "

Morelos says he has been racially abused on and off the field during his time at Rangers

"I will not be expelled from Scotland,quot;

Morelos's family is about to grow up with wife Yesenia waiting for her first child, so are you really worried about her safety? Could the pressure cooker environment expel it from Scotland?

"No. At this point, my goal is to stay focused on my game and help the Rangers stay focused on winning the title and trophies and, if I do, I think everything will be quiet and good for my family," he says. . "Usually, I'm not ashamed and it's more about my family and they feel nervous about the situation."

Morelos's eyes lit up at the mention of Steven Gerrard. The head of the Rangers is clearly a big part of the club's appeal. "It's very motivating to play for a legend like Gerrard," he adds. "I play with my teammates and this coaching staff wants to have my second family and is now trying to implement those things to make sure we do the right thing in the field."

Morelos in disciplinary proceedings and being misunderstood

You could say that Morelos has been the problematic son of the Rangers. His scoring record has been strikingly prolific and consistent. Fourteen goals in the Europa League this year before Christmas, including six in the group stages, saw him set a new record. However, it is your red card account that earns more attention. By talking about your disciplinary problems for the first time, you agree that you have work to do.

He said: "Yes, I feel that there are occasions when they will probably treat me differently from other players if they were in the same situation, but I also realize and the staff has been excellent to help me realize that I also have to change my behavior. " I have learned from some of my mistakes.

"I characterize myself as a very physical player. That has been a benefit for me over time, since I have been able to withstand hard knocks and hard tackles. I have never been afraid or afraid of any player in the opponent. Team or any rival .

"I think that here in this league for physicality and for the passion for football, there have been times when I have been physical with my game and, therefore, I have received yellow and red cards, sometimes perhaps unfairly,quot; .

"Now I am working with my teammates. I am working with the staff here and I think they always support me and support me. Hopefully, I can solve this problem and learn how to play the way they look. Over here."

Morelos believes that referees and the media sometimes misunderstand him

After five red cards last season, he had been free of controversy in this campaign. That is until December and the "up yours,quot; sign in Motherwell and the "throat cut,quot; sign in Celtic Park. Morelos states that neither gesture was offensive.

"In the game against Motherwell we were winning a very important game and I scored a very important goal and I celebrated, I didn't mean to offend anyone," he insists.

"I think if you watch the video that I made this celebration at home and in matches outside, it's only part of my celebration at the moment and I don't even think about it. I think it was misunderstood if people think I tried to offend someone or direct them Towards the opposite crowd.

"In the match against Celtic we were winning in overtime. I fell, whether simulation or not, that depends on the referee, but then it was very frustrating to hear elements from the crowd shouting at me offensive things and racist words." He was not trying to instigate or incite something else.

Morelos celebrates his goal to put 2-0 against Motherwell

"I just wanted them to stop and it was a kind of symbol that said & # 39; come on guys, it's game over, this doesn't need to continue during the game. I understand if they're criticizing but now it's over & # 39; I'm not Someone who I want to start a fight with someone, I have no problem with any fan, race or religion, so I hope to be treated in the same way.

"I don't pay attention to the press here because I know that people are going to say positive and negative things about me, but this doesn't really affect my life or my family."

"I try to take everything they say negative and use it as something positive as motivation or as a reminder that I am doing things in the field and that is why I am now receiving so much attention from the press."

"I am trying to raise a family, I am someone who I think is very quiet off the field and nothing anyone can write about me can change who I am."

& # 39; I never shy away from fighting in the field & # 39;

Morelos can talk about cultural differences, but he can only hide behind that excuse for so long. However, does your education at least illuminate what causes it to break? In the face of confrontation in a situation of pressure, do you return to the streets of Cerete, the Colombian city where you grew up?

"I never avoided fighting since I was a child when I was in the field, but outside the field, it's very different," he says.

"In the field, I try to show my passion for making defenders feel my presence to fight for the crowd. Here I am playing for the Rangers when I hear the crowd shout my name or when I hear the fans of the club that motivates me, inspire me, I fight even more for the club.

"I think anyone who knows me and looks at me on the court knows that I will do anything to win and can see me on the court with a serious face because when I am at the moment it is all I feel, but when the game is over and we win I'm smiling and I'm happy. "

Morelos have been shown two red cards this season

Avoid a life of drugs and crime

Where Morelos came from was an unforgiving place. Now he returns to Cerete regularly to supervise the foundation he started, distributing food packages and lecturing young people about better ways to live their lives.

"Cerete is a poor city, there is not much infrastructure or opportunities for most people, so most people are working just to pay for food, just to pay for the basics," he says.

Morelos now advises young people in Colombia how to improve their lives

"In my house, I didn't have electricity, we didn't have air conditioning in a place with an average of 40 degrees per day and because of that people choose to go on a different route where there is faster and easier money."

"A lot of people I know had no opportunities, so I decided to work in the drug business and work in crime. I hope to be an example for the people of my city so that people in Cerete can take a different route and focus on improve their lives in a way that does not involve crime. "

& # 39; My goal is 50 goals this season & # 39;

What route will it take? Morelos' short-term ambitions include a goal against Celtic, which he believes God has ordered at the right time and a title with the Rangers.

Beyond that, he hopes he could score goals in any of the leagues in Europe. Linked to the Premier League and La Liga in the last transfer windows, is your disciplinary history a disadvantage for any movement?

Morelos has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season

"Yes, I can see how it could affect a potential movement, but I also know that scoring goals can always open more doors," he says. "Right now I feel that there are many games left and I hope to score 50 goals in the season and if I do what I have to do on the field with the Rangers, everything will be fixed by myself."

"We have a saying in Colombia: & # 39; the goals are love & # 39 ;, and when I went to Finland I could score more than 30 goals and people wondered if it was the strength of the league."

"Now I have come to the Rangers and scored more than 30 goals and I feel that someone who scores goals like this, scores goals anywhere."

"If I have the opportunity to play in another league, I will also score goals there. I am a player who likes to be in the box and I like to finish, but right now I am focused on scoring so many goals for the rest of the season and this project with Rangers ".

& # 39; Morelos is not an angel, but neither is he a demon & # 39;

Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater …

"Maybe Morelos should have done more interviews like this before in his Rangers career. In his absence, he has become a cartoon. His unwavering volatility in the countryside gives him a sullen and threatening image."

"He can hardly blame the media, having done little to contradict him. He is not an angel, but sitting in front of him there is nothing demonic in him either."

Morelos also revealed that he has found a love for haggis, as he had never tried it before joining the Rangers.

"He is relaxed, affable, happy to joke about Colombian boxing, Irn Bru and the sausages in square slices. He talks about how he and his wife identify strongly with the culture of Glasgow: their friendship and the sensual attitudes of most encounters

"He took his time during the interview. He never once checked his phone. Not even a subtle look at his watch. He gives long and thoughtful answers to a 23-year-old."