European summary: Paolo Maldini's son debuts at AC Milan in a draw with Hellas Verona | Soccer news

AC Milan extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to five games





Daniel Maldini made his debut at AC Milan on Sunday

Daniel Maldini, 18, son of the great Paolo of AC Milan, made his debut for Rossoneri right at the end of a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

Hakan Calhanoglu canceled the first match of Davide Faraoni and Sofyan Amrabat saw red for Verona at San Siro.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses debuted in Serie A when Romelu Lukaku scored twice in a 2-0 victory at Udinese that restored Inter Milan to second place.

Ashley Young and Alexis Sánchez were also involved in the meeting of old Premier League boys, but the Chilean lost a good opportunity just before his former Manchester United teammate Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. Lukaku made two with a penalty when Sanchez was eliminated by Juan Musso in the area.

straight humbly defeated SPAL 5-1 when Ciro Immobile added two more goals to his growing count. Felipe Caicedo also scored twice, with Bobby Adekanye completing Biancoceleste's bruises before Simone Missiroli provided some comfort for SPAL, which is now at the bottom.

Lecce improved your chances of securing a second high-flying season by crushing Torino 4-0 with goals from Alessandro Deiola, Antonin Barak and Filippo Falco, and Gianluca Lapadula's shot. It was the first victory at the home of the Southerners in 11 attempts after the promotion.

In another place, 10 men Genoa held Atalanta to a 2-2 draw at Bergamo.

Ronaldo equals Juve's record in victory

Cristiano Ronaldo turned two penalties into a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina to match a Juventus goal scorer record and take the final milestone of his illustrious career.

Ronaldo hit from the point in each half (40, 80) to extend his scoring streak to nine successive Serie A games, matching the club record of former striker David Trezeguet.

The Portugal international, whose double brought the 50-goal milestone for the Turin club, is two of the Serie A record of former Fiorentina striker Gabriel Batistuta, who hit 11 straight games in 1994.

Fiorentina remained firm for much of the game, but Ronaldo's cool head, plus a third at the time of detention of defender Matthijs de Ligt (90 + 1), ensured that Maurizio Sarri's leaders recovered from defeat. Napoli 2-1 last week.

"Ronaldo continues to score and that is good for his mental state," Sarri said. "He is in excellent physical shape and is making a difference. The other strikers also did well and the problem is who to put aside."

Barça beyond the Levant

Ansu Fati was BarcelonaThe two-goal hero in two minutes was enough to fire I raised 2-1, with Ruben Rochina halving the deficit with only a few seconds remaining at the Camp Nou.

Getafe He continues to make an unlikely push for the Champions League football and reached third place when Denis Suarez delivered an assist from Deyverson and Jaime Mata put a penalty at home for a 2-0 victory Athletic Bilbao.

His four main rivals Seville lost ground when Lucas Ocampos regained a point of a 1-1 draw with Wings leveling up after Joselu had given the Babazorros a 70-minute lead.

Villarreal made consecutive victories when the penalty of Santi Cazorla marked a 3-1 success against Osasuna, While Eibar Y Real Betis could not be separated in a deadlock of 1-1.

The winner of Oscar Rodríguez's last sigh gave Leganés hope to survive as a 2-1 win at home over Real society he tied them in points with Real Mallorca in 17th place.

Victories for Cologne and Wolfsburg

Suburb He recovered from his strong defeat in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund to dispatch Freiburg 4-0, with Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jhon Cordoba, Kingsley Ehizibue and Ismail Jakobs doing the damage.

Daniel Ginczek's double helped Wolfsburg climb to the ninth in the table at the back of the 4-2 victory in the basement children Paderborn, which sent Gerrit Holtmann in the first half.

Nice's revenge against Lyon

Kasper Dolberg saved an orthopedic device as nice he avenged his defeat of the Coupe de France midweek by Lyon with a 2-1 victory at home over Les Gones.

Karl Toko Ekambi, who recently joined Lyon on loan from Villarreal, had matched in the halftime blow, but Denmark's Dolberg secured it for Nice just after the hour mark. Both sides were reduced to 10 men, with Adam Ounas following Fernando Marcal de Lyon through the tunnel.

Metz moved further away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 win against St etienne, Opa Nguette scoring twice, while Bordeaux Y Marseilles tied 0-0.