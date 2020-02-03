Europe: record heat begins to decrease | News

Europe is on its way to having one of its mildest winters after a warm December followed by an even warmer January.

A colder climate is expected by the end of this week before temperatures begin to rise gradually.

The non-seasonal climate is caused by a constant feeding of warm winds that come from the Atlantic Ocean, which bring some rain but also a substantial amount of clouds that avoid night frosts.

Parts of northern Europe, including Scandinavia, the Baltic states and western Russia, which normally struggle to overcome freezing at this time of year, have been remarkably mild.

Denmark has had its warmest January recorded, with a maximum daytime average of 5.4 degrees Celsius (42 Fahrenheit). This eclipsed the previous record of exactly 5C (41F).

In the last 30 years, January has become 1.6 degrees warmer, and this year, the country has not had snow and very few frosts.

Similarly, Norway had its warmest day in January with a maximum of 19C (66F) in the village of Sunndalsora on January 2, a huge 25 degrees above average.

Even the Scottish Highlands recorded its hottest December day in 70 years. A climatic phenomenon known as the Foehn effect caused temperatures to skyrocket at 16.8C (62F) at 03:00 GMT in northern Scotland.

Elsewhere, Moscow had its warmest December in 133 years, recording its warmest day for that month in the process with a maximum of 5.6C (42F) on December 18. The weather in December was so mild that the authorities were forced to bring artificial snow for the holiday period.

While it is mild for now, temperatures are expected to have difficulties reaching less than 10 ° C (14 ° F) by Friday. This will make it the coldest day of the season so far.

A cold gust of northwest winds is also expected to lower temperatures across the Netherlands (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) through Germany and towards the Balkans. Some parts can see 50 to 70 cm of snow in the process.

This bitterly cold Bora wind will then feed along the Adriatic Sea towards Greece and Turkey, throwing heavy snowfalls across the Taurus Mountains as another winter storm hits the eastern Mediterranean.

On the other side of the Mediterranean, temperatures in eastern Spain and southwestern France will approach 20 degrees Celsius (75 to 80F) in the coming days. These spring values, which are more typical at the end of March and April, will occur less than two weeks after the Gloria storm hit the region with rain, wind and snow.

While many have been enjoying the warmer weather, there is concern that it is another example of climate change.

The United Kingdom Meteorological Office predicts that 2020 will be another year of record temperature with an expected increase in the global average temperature of 1.1 degrees. This increase is being caused by global man-made emissions.