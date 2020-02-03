Erica Mena from Love & Hip Hop welcomes her first child with Safaree

JOSE WAR
Babies are a blessing!
Power couple Erica Mena Y Safaree They have welcomed a new girl to her growing family. The musician shared the exciting news on Instagram while holding his baby's little hand. "These past 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least!" He shared with his followers. "I am part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here."
It turns out that Safaree had to cancel a show due to the breakdown of his wife's water. He posted a photo of him on a plane in his Instagram stories and apologized to fans for the inconvenience. "I'm sorry for everyone who came to see me in Rhode Island last night," captioned the photo. "But when I was preparing to leave, my wife's water broke."
Obviously, the birth of his daughter was his number one priority, and because of the appearance of his publication, the girl and the mother are happy, healthy and prosperous. This is the couple's first child, and Erica is also the mother of a son named King count.
The two first announced that they were waiting in early October 2019 and confirmed that they were married only a few days later. They also threw their baby the most epic Met Gala themed baby shower the world has ever seen.
"The perfect dress for Met Gala's Baby Shower. A special thanks to @karensabagofficial for making this dress on Saturday morning from 5:00 am I finished my call late at night and made everything happen. From you, Karen and your amazing Mother. I thank you very much Queens. You are all very much appreciated, "Erica wrote on Instagram.
Erica has not yet published about the happy news, but has not stopped sharing photos and content of her sweet bundle of joy during her pregnancy.
"You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are brave and you are beautiful," she captioned a recent photo of herself. "Move forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your satisfaction. Trust that your body is born and know that the collective power of women throughout the world will be with you."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLe8aa6d0b0e6ec486c1ff7aa8dbd915ee13%