Erica Mena from Love & Hip Hop welcomes her first child with Safaree

Babies are a blessing!

%MINIFYHTMLe8aa6d0b0e6ec486c1ff7aa8dbd915ee11% %MINIFYHTMLe8aa6d0b0e6ec486c1ff7aa8dbd915ee12%

Power couple Erica Mena Y Safaree They have welcomed a new girl to her growing family. The musician shared the exciting news on Instagram while holding his baby's little hand. "These past 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least!" He shared with his followers. "I am part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here."

It turns out that Safaree had to cancel a show due to the breakdown of his wife's water. He posted a photo of him on a plane in his Instagram stories and apologized to fans for the inconvenience. "I'm sorry for everyone who came to see me in Rhode Island last night," captioned the photo. "But when I was preparing to leave, my wife's water broke."

Obviously, the birth of his daughter was his number one priority, and because of the appearance of his publication, the girl and the mother are happy, healthy and prosperous. This is the couple's first child, and Erica is also the mother of a son named King count.