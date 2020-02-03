Erica Mena and Safaree welcome the girl!

She's here! Safaree announced Monday that his wife Erica Mena gave birth to her baby!

The baby's announcement featured a picture of her newborn holding Safaree's finger. You can see the photo below:

His legend said: “These past 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least! I am part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here.

The hashtag that Safaree used was a nod to the "Girl dad,quot; movement inspired by a story by Kobe Bryant told by ESPN journalist Elle Duncan who celebrated him as the father of daughters.

Safaree and Erica Mena expressed their enthusiasm for their bread in the oven when they shared a video that reveals Erica's pregnancy in October 2019.

The couple confirmed VH1 They expected a package of joy. For a while, their followers had been watching them closely, as they suspected they had a bun in the oven.

In the video, while rubbing Erica's belly, Safaree says: "I didn't know I was able to do this, but I'm excited." He continued: "I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm in shock, I'm incredulous. It's very surreal for me, so it's like, woah, I don't know what the hell to do, but I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything." .

The couple got committed in 2018, on Christmas Eve and they got married in October 2019.

We knew the baby would arrive soon, as the couple held a Met Gala themed baby shower in late November.

This is Erica's second son and Safaree's first son.

Congratulations again to the couple for their baby!