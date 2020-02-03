Home Entertainment Enter the 2020 Super Bowl parties full of stars

Enter the 2020 Super Bowl parties full of stars

By
Bradley Lamb
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!

The Missouri-based team beat the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday with a final score of 31 to 20. Given that this was the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, its Players and their fans were ready to celebrate.

Although, there was also much joy outside the field. In fact, the parties started long before the Big Game. Jennifer LopezFor example, he organized an elegant evening with his fiance Alex Rodriguez the day before she took the stage for an epic half-time Super Bowl show with Shakira. Jay Z, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars also attended the Fanatics party over the weekend. Additionally, Lady Gaga, Cardi B Demi lovato, Dan + Shay, Halsey and more stars performed in several events prior to the game.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti

The stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Fanatics party on Saturday.

Emily Ratajkowski, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Emily Ratajkowski

The model surprised at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Fan Bowl party on Saturday.

Kevin Hart, sighting of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Kevin Hart

The comedian started the Super Bowl weekend at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Party on Saturday.

Post Malone, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Post Malone

The six-time Grammy nominee showed the peace sign at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Diddy and DJ Khaled

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM

Diddy and DJ Khaled

The rapper and the DJ looked good at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Sunday.

Ciara, Super Bowl 2020, Rolling Stone Party

Michele Eve Sandberg / Rolling Stone / Shutterstock

Ciara

Ciara took the stage in the Rolling Stone Sunday party. Of course, she proudly carried her husband, Russell Wilson& # 39; s, jersey number.

Paris Hilton, 2020 Super Bowl, Rolling Stone Party

Michele Eve Sandberg / Rolling Stone / Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

The heiress and the DJ got behind the stand at the Rolling Stone party.

Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, Jon Hamm, 2020 Super Bowl, Party

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, Jon Hamm

It was a date night for the Keys! Hamm joined them for a quick click on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Jamie Foxx

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Jamie Foxx

The actor prepared for AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

The soccer player and the former Miss Universe called attention to AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Karamo Brown, Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020 Super Bowl, Party

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Karamo Brown and Nathalie Emmanuel

the Weird eye star and the game of Thrones The actress posed for a photo on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Charles Melton, Keegan-Michael Key, 2020 Super Bowl, Party

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Charles Melton and Keegan-Michael Key

the Riverdale actor and the Key and Peele The stars were all smiles on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, 2020 Super Bowl, match photos

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd

the Avengers the stars joined forces for AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Adriana Lima, Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz, 2020 Super Bowl, match photos

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Adriana Lima, Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz

Talk about an elegant trio! Lima, Tran and E! News & # 39; Cruz took his fashion A game to AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Lady Gaga, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster gave a high-flying performance on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Halsey, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Noam Galai / Getty Images

Halsey

The singer shook the stage at BUDX Miami by Budweiser on Sunday.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato and Shay Mooney

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Dan + Shay and Demi Lovato

The dynamic duo and the "Sorry Not Sorry,quot; singer performed on stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020 - Cardi B

worldredeye.com

Cardi B

The rapper acted in LIV Big Game Weekend on Thursday.

