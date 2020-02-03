Enter the 2020 Super Bowl parties full of stars

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!
The Missouri-based team beat the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday with a final score of 31 to 20. Given that this was the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, its Players and their fans were ready to celebrate.
Although, there was also much joy outside the field. In fact, the parties started long before the Big Game. Jennifer LopezFor example, he organized an elegant evening with his fiance Alex Rodriguez the day before she took the stage for an epic half-time Super Bowl show with Shakira. Jay Z, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars also attended the Fanatics party over the weekend. Additionally, Lady Gaga, Cardi B Demi lovato, Dan + Shay, Halsey and more stars performed in several events prior to the game.
Want to see pictures of all the big games?
Check out the gallery below.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti
The stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Fanatics party on Saturday.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Emily Ratajkowski
The model surprised at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Fan Bowl party on Saturday.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Kevin Hart
The comedian started the Super Bowl weekend at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Post Malone
The six-time Grammy nominee showed the peace sign at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday.
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM
Diddy and DJ Khaled
The rapper and the DJ looked good at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Sunday.
Michele Eve Sandberg / Rolling Stone / Shutterstock
Ciara
Ciara took the stage in the Rolling Stone Sunday party. Of course, she proudly carried her husband, Russell Wilson& # 39; s, jersey number.
Michele Eve Sandberg / Rolling Stone / Shutterstock
Paris Hilton
The heiress and the DJ got behind the stand at the Rolling Stone party.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, Jon Hamm
It was a date night for the Keys! Hamm joined them for a quick click on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Jamie Foxx
The actor prepared for AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
The soccer player and the former Miss Universe called attention to AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Karamo Brown and Nathalie Emmanuel
the Weird eye star and the game of Thrones The actress posed for a photo on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Charles Melton and Keegan-Michael Key
the Riverdale actor and the Key and Peele The stars were all smiles on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd
the Avengers the stars joined forces for AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Adriana Lima, Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz
Talk about an elegant trio! Lima, Tran and E! News & # 39; Cruz took his fashion A game to AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster gave a high-flying performance on AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Noam Galai / Getty Images
Halsey
The singer shook the stage at BUDX Miami by Budweiser on Sunday.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Dan + Shay and Demi Lovato
The dynamic duo and the "Sorry Not Sorry,quot; singer performed on stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday.
worldredeye.com
Cardi B
The rapper acted in LIV Big Game Weekend on Thursday.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.