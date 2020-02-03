England batter Tom Banton says he won't change his swordsman style | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML428e02f2979385bbf107e7920daaf07711% %MINIFYHTML428e02f2979385bbf107e7920daaf07712%

Rob Key says Englishman Tom Banton is one of the game's most striking hitters, and is excited about his prospects in the ODI series against South Africa

Tom Banton says he is under the instructions of England captain Eoin Morgan not to change the way he plays while preparing for his ODI debut.

It has been a year to remember for the opening hitter. He starred in Somerset in Vitality Blast, signed up for this year's IPL and recently got excellent reviews for his action shows for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash.

In addition to all that, Banton also bowed to England during the T20 series in New Zealand before Christmas, where he was told not to think too much, but simply to stick to the swordsman approach that earned him a place in the team.

"Everyone supported me and wanted me to keep playing as I did," he told Sky Sports.

"Morgs spoke to me after the first game and told me & # 39; I don't want you to change & # 39 ;, which is actually very good for someone like me, especially the way I play, so it has been good for me,quot; .

"Opening, especially in T20 cricket, you have to take it to the bowlers immediately. You can take a look at some balls and then you have to go. Morgs was really good for me in that regard."

Banton made his England debut in the T20 series against New Zealand last fall

Banton impressed, earning a spot on the team for the ODI and T20 series in South Africa, without scoring as many races he would have liked in his first international series, with 56 races and a maximum score of 31 in three innings in New Zealand.

However, since then, his actions have increased further when Kolkata Knight Riders grabbed him at the IPL auction and then crushed three striking half centuries in seven innings in the BBL. So what did you learn from your period in Australia?

"Just to back me up," he said. "I arrived playing the way I did. Obviously there will be pressure on you, being the (foreign) player, but, for me, I will not change."

"I know this series could be a little different, I might not be opening. I just have to wait my turn and see what happens.

"I'm not going to push myself too much, I'm going out to play as I have."

Tom Banton is online to make his ODI England debut against South Africa in Newlands

Sky Sports expert Rob Key believes there are similarities with Kevin Pietersen in the way Banton performs his batting.

Pietersen was able to excel in all formats for England and, although his success so far has come in white ball cricket, Banton has the ambition to do the same.

"I definitely still want to play test cricket, but last year I was better at white ball cricket, so I kept doing that," said the 21-year-old.

"I've seen some things asking & # 39; do you want to play red ball cricket? & # 39; One hundred percent. I love playing red ball cricket, the emotion you get from scoring a few runs is really nice because obviously it's much harder. But 100 percent, I still want to do it. "

When asked what he needed to improve in the longer format, he added: "I'm really playing a little! I've only played 10 first-class games or something.

"It's complicated, especially now with the IPL, I'm going to lose the first seven games. But when I come back, I want to be direct. I will probably play some games from the second team and then try and enter the first team.

"I just want to continue enjoying cricket. Obviously, there are many competitions where you can play and jump from one country to another, but for now, I just want to enjoy it and not overdo it."

