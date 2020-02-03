Emily Blunt reveals the & # 39; & # 39; best way & # 39; & # 39; to move with other important people

Harper’s Bazaar United Kingdom / Pamela Hanson
Have you ever wondered how to ask your partner if they are ready to move together? All right, Emily Blunt He has the perfect advice.
In an interview with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar United Kingdom she says she didn't necessarily ask John Krasinski If he was ready to make that commitment, she simply did. "I never saw it as a move to the United States, but gradually more and more of my things accumulated in his home, and he was suddenly living in Los Angeles," he tells the publication.
In fact, the Peaceful place Star reveals that he had just bought a new place in London and intended to live there with his sister, but clearly his relationship with The office The star took her on a different path.
However, Blunt jokes that he would not have done otherwise. "I think it's the best way to do it, just sneak up on them, instead of showing up with trunks," he jokes.
Since their marriage in July 2010, the couple moved from the west coast to the east coast and made a lovely home in Brooklyn. Although, Blunt would love to live once again in London one day. That said, she tells the magazine that Brooklyn is "the second best option."
And fortunately for her, New York is a melting pot of people and cultures, so there are more than a few expats with whom she can remember her homeland. "I love the British, so I gravitate towards them here, because I miss irreverence, stupidity and arrogant attitude," he shares. "Emily Mortimer, Sienna Miller and I gather to roast and rotate who does it. "
When she is not with her friends, the mother of two explores Brooklyn, where young people seem to be quite impressed by their daily appearance. The 36-year-old woman reveals that she usually walks through the city with "a baseball cap and sweatpants," which makes it difficult for children to explain what Mary Poppins is. Instead of reacting with joy, she says that most of the time children look at her saying "no, not the king,quot; the British nanny.
Today, she is playing a different kind of role, one where she is the mother of three children trying to navigate in a post-apocalyptic world. It is a role that was literally played for her, since she says that her husband John Krasinski wrote the script with her "in mind."
Of course, she didn't spoil the end of A quiet place: part II, but fans can see it in action when it launches across the country on March 20.
The March issue of Harper's bazaar It is on sale since February 5, 2020.