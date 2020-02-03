Emily Blunt reveals the & # 39; & # 39; best way & # 39; & # 39; to move with other important people

Have you ever wondered how to ask your partner if they are ready to move together? All right, Emily Blunt He has the perfect advice.

In an interview with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar United Kingdom she says she didn't necessarily ask John Krasinski If he was ready to make that commitment, she simply did. "I never saw it as a move to the United States, but gradually more and more of my things accumulated in his home, and he was suddenly living in Los Angeles," he tells the publication.

In fact, the Peaceful place Star reveals that he had just bought a new place in London and intended to live there with his sister, but clearly his relationship with The office The star took her on a different path.

However, Blunt jokes that he would not have done otherwise. "I think it's the best way to do it, just sneak up on them, instead of showing up with trunks," he jokes.