Dozens of koalas have been slaughtered and some 80 more are being treated for injuries and hunger after their habitat was registered in a plantation, it emerged Monday when Australian authorities began an investigation.

The environmental department in the southern state of Victoria said its conservation regulator was investigating a "very distressing incident,quot; at a bluegum plantation near the coastal city of Portland that killed dozens of koalas.

"If it is determined that this is due to deliberate human action, we expect the conservation regulator to act quickly against those responsible," the department said.

Those responsible could face heavy fines under laws designed to protect Australia's native wildlife.

The environment department said that approximately 80 koalas had been removed from the site over the weekend to receive medical treatment, while others had to be sacrificed.

"The assessment and triage of wildlife welfare will continue with qualified caregivers and veterinarians," the department said in a statement.

"Plans are being made to move the remaining animals off site if they are well enough to be moved."

Friends of the Earth said that the plantation was recorded in December in what he called a "massacre,quot; that left hundreds of koalas dead or injured.

The conservation group said the magnitude of the incident was discovered when local residents witnessed that dead koalas were stacked in piles in recent days.

Australia's horrible fire season has destroyed vast expanses of koala habitat and left animals with horrible burns (File: Nathan Edwards / Getty Images)

The deaths occur after devastating forest fires destroyed large areas of koala habitat in southeastern Australia and killed thousands of animals, which are classified as "vulnerable,quot; to extinction.

The Australian Forest Products Association said a forest contractor harvested the land in November in accordance with strict wildlife protection regulations before the remaining trees were razed after the contractor left.

"It is still unclear who razed the trees with the koalas apparently still in them, but it is absolutely certain that this was not a plantation or a forestry company," Chief Executive Ross Hampton told nine newspapers.

"We support all who ask that the full force of the law be applied to the author."

The forestry industry pressure group has pledged to conduct its own investigation into the incident.