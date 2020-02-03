Donald Trump doesn't know what state Kansas City bosses are from

Andrew Harnik / AP / Shutterstock
Kansas? Missouri. Tomato? Tomahto
On Sunday, President Donald TrumpThe 2020 Super Bowl celebration tweet was the only thing that could be talked about after the big game: that and Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraHalf-time electrical performance, of course. After congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on his victory, he mistakenly confused his home state of Missouri with Kansas.
"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game," his tweet began, "and a fantastic return, under immense pressure. They represented the Great State of Kansas and, indeed, the entire United States, very well. Our country it's PROUD OF YOU! " Since then, his tweet was updated to greet Missouri instead of Kansas.
After the president's mistake on Twitter, people could not help commenting on the accident. "I can say … You must be a big fan of the team," said a Twitter user. Another spoke with: "Aren't you going to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers for their great effort and all the people of the great state of Washington?" One person wrote: "They should not teach geography in those schools of rich children."
Once Trump updated the tweet, several people rushed to point out that the damage was already done. "Deleted, but not forgotten," a person tweeted. "Too late brother …" wrote another. Someone else added: "We saw the first tweet."
When observing the permanence of the Internet, another person said: "Tweets are things forever. You don't have to retaliate."
Trump's tweet was not the only viral moment of Super Bowl LIV. Another moment worthy of meme happened during the game when a fan was caught taking a nap in the first quarter. Documented by a neighboring assistant, the "Super Bowl Sleeper," as they called him later, can be seen leaning against the wall of Hard Rock Stadium while his excited seatmates applaud the Chiefs and the 49ers.
Like Trump, this moment also received some hilarious comments from Twitter. "You must be rich to spend more than $ 1500 on a Super Bowl ticket just to sleep in the game." Impressed by his nap skills, another wrote: "No sleep mask. No earplugs. No heavy blankets. Pure talent. #Resto."
Relive the other Super Bowl moments that people couldn't stop talking about here.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML89d05f3618bca87fc09cfb1e88487bdb13%