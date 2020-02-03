Donald Trump doesn't know what state Kansas City bosses are from

Kansas? Missouri. Tomato? Tomahto

On Sunday, President Donald TrumpThe 2020 Super Bowl celebration tweet was the only thing that could be talked about after the big game: that and Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraHalf-time electrical performance, of course. After congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on his victory, he mistakenly confused his home state of Missouri with Kansas.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game," his tweet began, "and a fantastic return, under immense pressure. They represented the Great State of Kansas and, indeed, the entire United States, very well. Our country it's PROUD OF YOU! " Since then, his tweet was updated to greet Missouri instead of Kansas.

After the president's mistake on Twitter, people could not help commenting on the accident. "I can say … You must be a big fan of the team," said a Twitter user. Another spoke with: "Aren't you going to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers for their great effort and all the people of the great state of Washington?" One person wrote: "They should not teach geography in those schools of rich children."