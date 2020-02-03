Dog The Bounty Hunter publishes a sweet kickback photo with Beth Chapman in the middle of his relationship with Moon Angell – "I miss you today,quot;

In the midst of his new relationship controversy only a few months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter still pays tribute to him, making it clear that he still misses her. The man has received a lot of criticism for his romance with Moon Angell, even from his daughters, but it seems he hasn't moved from Beth.

Duane turned to social media to pay another tribute to Beth, who lost the battle against throat cancer in June last year.

He posted a previous photo of him and his beloved wife, mentioning how much he misses her.

The sincere snapshot shows the couple in a sound setting, either preparing to film their show or for a photo shoot.

He shows the man holding his wife's hands in his while he was going to kiss.

Judging by the photo and the legend, it seems that Dog was thinking about Beth, writing next to the sweet image: "I miss you today !!"

Even so, although he still misses her a lot, Dog has come a long way since his death when he was in a much darker place.

That said, he may have to thank his new girlfriend and lifelong friend, Moon Angell, for helping him overcome his depression.

While in Dr. Oz, he revealed that he "could not stop crying." I wasn't going to kill myself with a gun, or something like that. I was going to take a lot of pills. Beth left all his big pills … so I thought he just needed a drink of water … "

That's when Moon enters, helping him leave that mental state behind.

The man shared that she encouraged him to return to work, which would then work as a distraction from what he had experienced.



