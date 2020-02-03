Dog the Bounty Hunter disappointed & # 39; Dog & # 39; s Most Wanted & # 39; canceled after one season

A&E network

The television show, aired on WGN America from September to November 2019, follows Duane Chapman and his wife Beth during their last days before he lost his battle against cancer.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's "Dog & # 39; s Most Wanted" television show has been canceled after only one season.

Duane Chapman and his wife Beth chapman during his last days before his death last year (19).

But a source told the British newspaper The Sun that the program would not return for a second outing and said: "WGN called Dog last week to tell him that the program was canceled."

"He would have loved to do a second season of the show, so he is obviously disappointed."

Beth died after a battle against cancer. She was only 51 years old.

The couple married in 2006 after almost a decade together. She and Duane share three children, while the 66-year-old woman has a total of 12 children from four marriages.