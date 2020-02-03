Dog the Bounty Hunter clarifies about those rumors of engagement

Dog the Bounty Hunter Y Moon angell They are putting an end to those rumors of commitment.
Speculation began last week after a clip of the duo's appearance in Dr. Oz's show began to spread online. The 30-second teaser showed Dog, also known as Duane Chapman, asking: "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"
However, fans learned that everything was part of a "test,quot; after the full interview aired on Monday.
Before asking the question, Dog said he had an idea that "would stop a lot of this." Then he proceeded to ask the question.
"We are friends Duane," Moon replied. "I love you as a friend."
The dog then made it clear "that's it."
"I can't marry you." "Right now, I don't see you like that. I love you and Beth as my friends."
While Dog said he already knew, he also said he wanted "everyone else to know."
Earlier in the episode, Dr. Oz He asked Moon if he would describe his relationship with Dog as "intimate."
"It has to be intimate because there are many powerful things with Dog," she replied.
He also asked if he could see why some people might wonder if there is a physical connection as well as an emotional one.
"Beth was my best friend. Duane is my best friend. I'm not crossing that line," he replied.
This was not the only topic discussed by Dog and Moon. They also explained why Moon moved her clothes to her late wife's closet. Beth chapman. Beth passed away in June 2019 after her battle with cancer.
"This is what happened," Moon said. "When I entered the house, he walked through the closet and shouted, and walked through the closet and shouted, and closed the door and then opened it. Then he went inside, I think this is quite intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would come in there and he would sit and cry and cry and cry. "
He then said that Dog asked him to "take Beth's things out of the closet,quot; and that "it was not something negative."
"It was because I couldn't do it anymore," he explained.
While Dog said he felt "relieved,quot; after taking Beth's clothes off, he began to experience other emotions.
"I passed and it was empty, and I said, & # 39; Oh, God & # 39;" he recalled. "I said & # 39; Luna, put some of your stuff there & # 39; she said no. & # 39; I said: & # 39; Luna, it's an order & # 39;".
Fans can watch the entire episode through DoctorOz.com.