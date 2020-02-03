Dog the Bounty Hunter clarifies about those rumors of engagement

Dog the Bounty Hunter Y Moon angell They are putting an end to those rumors of commitment.

Speculation began last week after a clip of the duo's appearance in Dr. Oz's show began to spread online. The 30-second teaser showed Dog, also known as Duane Chapman, asking: "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"

However, fans learned that everything was part of a "test,quot; after the full interview aired on Monday.

Before asking the question, Dog said he had an idea that "would stop a lot of this." Then he proceeded to ask the question.

"We are friends Duane," Moon replied. "I love you as a friend."

The dog then made it clear "that's it."

"I can't marry you." "Right now, I don't see you like that. I love you and Beth as my friends."

While Dog said he already knew, he also said he wanted "everyone else to know."

Earlier in the episode, Dr. Oz He asked Moon if he would describe his relationship with Dog as "intimate."

"It has to be intimate because there are many powerful things with Dog," she replied.

He also asked if he could see why some people might wonder if there is a physical connection as well as an emotional one.

"Beth was my best friend. Duane is my best friend. I'm not crossing that line," he replied.