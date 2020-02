Human rights workers in Kazakhstan say that thousands of disabled children living in orphanages face abuse and neglect.

A practice of the Soviet era means that children with disabilities can be handed over to state institutions at birth.

But some parents are trying to end this and make society more inclusive.

Osama Bin Javaid from Al Jazeera reports from Almaty.