Dikembe Mutombo on Kobe Bryant | Sport

"Sad month, sad week for the NBA, losing one of the best basketball players."
These were the words of former NBA player Dikembe Mutombo recalling Kobe Bryant.
The former NBA superstar, whose international stardom transcended basketball, died on Sunday, January 26, in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. He was 41 years old. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the accident in California, along with seven others
Bryant was considered one of the best basketball players in the game's history.
Source: Al Jazeera