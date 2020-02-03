Dikembe Mutombo on Kobe Bryant | Sport

"Sad month, sad week for the NBA, losing one of the best basketball players."

These were the words of former NBA player Dikembe Mutombo recalling Kobe Bryant.

%MINIFYHTMLb507a132bf15b38ae3a67abe19f681b811% %MINIFYHTMLb507a132bf15b38ae3a67abe19f681b812%

The former NBA superstar, whose international stardom transcended basketball, died on Sunday, January 26, in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. He was 41 years old. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the accident in California, along with seven others

Bryant was considered one of the best basketball players in the game's history.

Source: Al Jazeera