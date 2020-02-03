Demi Lovato delivers the impeccable national anthem in the Super Bowl – Brings Sergio Hudson

Demi Lovato delivered an impeccable national anthem in Super Bowl LIV and looked amazing while doing so. Wearing a white Sergio Hudson suit with an Ermanno Scervino bodice, Demi looked beautiful while offering a performance that is said to rival Whitney Houston's! Demi wore her long dark wavy hair while her makeup was perfect. The National Anthem was Demi's second live performance since he suffered an almost fatal overdose in 2018. He returned to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where he surprised the world with a heartbreaking performance of his new song "Anyone."

Demi has been very open about her struggles with her emotional health and substance abuse in the past. It took a year and a half and remained out of the public focus while concentrating on its healing. Leisure time went well because there is no doubt that Demi Lovato has returned with an explosion.

You can watch a video of Demi Lovato's amazing interpretation of the "Star Spangled Banner,quot; in the following video player.

Law Roach designed Demi Lovato and she was winning with this look. Paul Norton designed Demi's hair with IGK Hair products. He commented on Demi's bright waves and also said he used the same product on Demi when he performed at the Grammy Awards.

Jill Powell did Demi's makeup and shared a close-up photo of her face along with a breakdown of the products used.

SUPERBOWL X DEMI

Makeup: @jillpowellglam

Hair: @paulnortonhair

Style: @luxurylaw

GLAM BREAKDOWN

@armanibeauty

Complexion:

• Luminous silk moisturizing primer

• Luminous silk foundation 7.5 and 9

• Fluid Sheer # 10 • Power Fabric Concealer 3.5

• Neo Nude Fusion Powder # 4

Eyes:

• Eye Quattro Festival # 8

• Eyes to kill Stellar # 4

• Eye tint # 45 (inside corner)

• Fluid Sheer # 7 (highlighted)

• Eyes To Kill Eyeliner waterproof # 1 black

• Eyes to kill Designer Liner # 1 Onyx

• Silk smooth eye pencil # 2

• Eyes To Kill Classico Mascara

• High precision eyebrow pencil # 1

Lips:

Soft Silk Lipstick # 2

Rouge D’Armani Lipstick # 205

Ecstasy Brightness # 102

@eylureofficial Cashmere fancy eyelashes # 8

#armanibeauty #armanipartner #superbowl #demilovato @ddlovato

You can see some more photos that highlight Demi Lovato's hair, makeup and style in the Super Bowl in the following video player.

What did you think of Demi Lovato's Super Bowl performance?

Do you feel that Demi's National Anthem was the same or surpassed that of Whitney Houston?



