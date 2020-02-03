Dele Alli: There is no resentment towards Raheem Sterling for the late challenge | Soccer news





Dele Alli was at the end of a late entry by England teammate Raheem Sterling in Tottenham's victory over Manchester City

Dele Alli says he has no resentment towards Raheem Sterling for his late challenge in Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Sterling received a yellow card from referee Mike Dean for a challenge that was subsequently verified by VAR, and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho described it as a clear red card after the game.

Alli and Sterling, good friends outside the field, talked for a while after the game and the Tottenham midfielder confirmed to Sky Sports News that the incident had been discussed.

"I haven't looked at it well, it's for the referee and the VAR to make the decision, they didn't give the red card, so there's not much I can do," said Alli.

"We had a conversation about it. He wasn't in a good mood because they lost and he's a winner, but we hadn't seen each other in a long time."

"He's a good friend of mine and I know he never would have done it intentionally. It's football and things like that happen."

"It's nothing intentional, it's not such a player."