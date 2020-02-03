Dawid Malan column: my England T20 record holds but I need to risk ODI in South Africa | Cricket News





Dawid Malan is blogging for Sky Sports during the white ball games in South Africa

Dawid Malan has been electric in the T20 cricket for England and will now seek to adopt that form in the 50+ format. In his first blog for Sky Sports, the batter talks about his international fast-start career, the Eoin Morgan captaincy and play in the era of social networks …

These next few weeks give me another chance to claim a regular place in England's white ball teams.

From a personal and selfish point of view, you want to reproduce all formats, so reproducing only one ODI so far is frustrating, but I understand the circumstances as to why. England batters have been excellent in the last four or five years.

They have been part of a World Cup victory, so it is a difficult group to divide, but it is up to me to try and have had the opportunity to rest with boys like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes has rested from England's ODI against the Proteas

One or two games from time to time has been the story of my career in Twenty20 with England: it has been very sporadic with the nature of the T20 on the international stage, they are generally short series.

With that, I know I need to score runs, and with an average of more than 57 and a strike rate of more than 150 in my nine T20I, I don't know what else I can do to get into the team for the T20 World Cup.

I don't know how you can be under pressure with numbers like that, although I know the strength of competition for places.

You want to know that scoring careers in international cricket can help you consolidate a place or at least push those in possession and that if they are injured or lose their way, it is you who takes their place.

I feel that I have to write down every opportunity I have, since I don't have the room for maneuver that the established members of the band have. I need to produce races every time to get that room to maneuver.

Remove rust

My form during this winter has pleased me.

It's easy to have three or four good games, then disappear for seven, eight, nine before having three or four good games again, but I've been consistent, first with England in the T20 in New Zealand and then moving on to the Bangladesh Premier League .

A duck was not ideal in our second one-day warm-up on Saturday, but it was my first hit in a couple of weeks and I felt a little rusty. Unfortunately, I don't hit enough to get out of that rust! However, I am ready to go if I am selected for Tuesday.

We had a little sickness around, with a couple of players who got sick with the mistake that was going around during the Test games, but the children got everything they needed from the training and warm-up days.

Jonny Bairstow scored a century in England's second warm-up match

In the first practice game, in which I didn't play, I think we were a bit rusty. Looking from the outside, the wicket didn't seem so easy, but the boys did well to defend 240.

Things then clicked with the bat in the second warm up. Yes, we lost the game after the South African team pursued an agreed total, but we were able to pressure our players, which is what Chris Silverwood and Eoin Morgan wanted.

Although we didn't get past the line, we got a lot of that, with Eoin learning how the boys are going through difficult situations under pressure.

However, taking pressure off players is one of the best things about Eoin and his captaincy. You never feel that the backroom team or staff is in panic or that there are real dramas.

Eoin Morgan keeps England team relaxed, says Malan

Players are encouraged to be themselves and as long as you buy in the direction of the team, everything is quite relaxed. That is difficult to promote in international sport.

Morgs is great off the field, not the kind of person who sits in his hotel room. He always goes out with the boys and loves to play a little golf, if his back holds up!

ODI will be a real challenge

We know that, as world champions and the best team in the world, there is an additional motivation for the opposition, in this case South Africa, to beat us.

We don't have Jos and Stokesy in this series, nor Mark Wood and Jofra Archer among the bowlers, which is a big mistake for us, but that's where guys like me have to step forward and keep pushing the limits that this team has been. renamed by.

I can't talk about the depth in four-day South African cricket, but after having played in the Mzansi Super League, I can say that there are players who are going through the white ball: the standard is good.

Lungi Ngidi returns to South Africa after missing the series of tests with a hamstring injury

So, although they have rested Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje for the ODI, they still have David Miller and some other fantastic cricketers, and it will be a great challenge for us.

Lungi Ngidi is back after an injury and is a very good bowler, as he faced him a few times and saw how he has stood firm in international cricket and in the IPL.

It is a massive find and from the point of view of South Africa to have it, Rabada and Nortje in the future is exciting. However, he has had to pass a fitness test, so hopefully we can pass it!

Then, of course, there is Quinton de Kock at the top of the order. He has probably been his most destructive player since AB de Villiers left: De Kock and Miller are the two types they probably fear most of their team, with Quinton constantly scoring runs.

He showed in the Test series with the amount of runs he scored that he has a freely flowing way of playing, so we hope the captaincy affects that! Seriously, however, he is a fantastic player who has done it all over the world for several years.

Ups and downs of social networks

Obviously we are welcoming Moeen Ali for these games after his break from international cricket, which I know he talked to Sky Sports.

He mentioned how difficult it can be for modern players with social networks and he is right. It is difficult and one of the biggest challenges in his international career.

People are always very positive at the beginning, whether you start well or not, but after playing some games and you are expected to give up, what you should do, everyone who has a Twitter or Instagram account has an opinion on the way What are you playing at and if you are good enough to be there.

You get a score of one hundred and each person thinks you are the best player in history and then, a couple of ducks later, the same people will tell you that you are the worst player in history. It's how to deal with the ups and downs and it's not easy.

He wants to read the positive aspects and not see the negatives, and it is the boys who remain consistent and, for those who do read it, use criticism to get the best out of themselves that better manage.

Sometimes you go a little below the radar. There is an obvious fanfare and press when you make your debut, but then you can remain silent for up to three or four games. So, the only way to silence those who doubt, in my case, is to score runs.

Look at someone like Joe Root. He had six quiet months for his cricket test standards and everyone questioned him, however, he is one of the best players England has ever had.

No one really escapes public scrutiny and sometimes it is not the best to read, although it is always difficult to resist taking a look!

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Sky Sports Cricket.