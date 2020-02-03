DaBaby is sued by the promoter of the concert accusing him of assault

%MINIFYHTMLd219258fc725def1a2d0e3a97547e38e11% %MINIFYHTMLd219258fc725def1a2d0e3a97547e38e12%

Instagram

Kenneth Carey has filed a lawsuit against the creator of hits & # 39; Suge & # 39 ;, his entertainment company and members of his entourage for skipping it, stealing his money and skipping the agreed event.

Up News Info –

Dababy He is being sued by the promoter of the concert he allegedly assaulted in Miami, Florida, earlier this month (January 2020).

Concert promoter Kenneth Carey promised to sue the star after he was arrested earlier this month when they allegedly captured members of the musician's entourage in the chamber by jumping on him and stealing his money.

%MINIFYHTMLd219258fc725def1a2d0e3a97547e38e13% %MINIFYHTMLd219258fc725def1a2d0e3a97547e38e14%

And he stuck to his word, since TMZ reports that he has filed a lawsuit against the killer of suggestions Suge, his entertainment company and members of his entourage who were present in the attack, alleging that the rapper not only hit him illegally but also He also turned his back on a deal they had reached to organize an event.

%MINIFYHTMLd219258fc725def1a2d0e3a97547e38e15% %MINIFYHTMLd219258fc725def1a2d0e3a97547e38e16%

In legal documents, he states that DaBaby agreed to organize a party where another artist, Stunna 4 Vegas, had been reserved to act. Carey says he and the rapper agreed to a $ 20,000 fee, and arranged hotels and cars for them through a rental company, and reportedly one of the vehicles also returned damaged.

He alleges that the problems continued when the star requested that the rate be increased to $ 30,000, with additional funds that allegedly covered the damage to the car, which was billed to DaBaby and his team.

However, Carey refused, and states that four of DaBaby's associates lowered his pants, beat him and threw him apple juice, and that his phone, money and credit card he had on hand were stolen.

According to reports, they also skipped the event, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan May of the law firm The Lions & # 39; Den in Miami.

DaBaby, who was charged with battery, was released from jail in Miami after paying a bail of $ 1,500.