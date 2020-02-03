Cosmo pulls the single deck due to Victoria F.

A B C
This letter from the editor is hot out of the presses.
Tonight's group date on The Bachelor I take Peter WeberThe suitors of Costa Rica, where the ladies were asked to pose in their bikinis to have the opportunity to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. By last, Cosmo chief editor Jessica Pels selected Victoria Fuller (who took a risk and kissed Peter during his photo shoot) as the lucky winner. But as Pels just revealed, those images will not reach the printer after all.
In a letter entitled "Why we are not publishing the Cosmo Single Cover, "Pels explains how a controversy that involved Victoria helped staff make their decision.
"As you probably know, the details about the next plot points in The Bachelor they are as closely protected as nuclear codes, "he writes." When my team and I flew to Costa Rica for our challenge, we were not told who our models would be. We didn't even know them until we were all on camera on set, ready to start our filming. "
Pels continues: "Then, when it was time to choose the winner of the challenge, whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo"All I knew about the contestants were their names and the energy they transmitted through the camera lens."
It was not until he discovered that Victoria, 26, used White Lives Matter merchandise in a past modeling campaign that the original offer was rescinded.
When Peter's season The Bachelor began airing earlier this month, Victoria was criticized for appearing in an ad for an apparent marlin conservation group using the wording and mark of White Lives Matter's efforts.
As Pels writes in his statement: "In my opinion, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there; both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and, therefore, are problematic. White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We sympathize with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color. "
The publication concludes: "My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this problem. We had already printed the fashion session in our March edition, complete with a cover of the cover, and of course the episode had already filmed. Ultimately, what seemed right was to choose not to publish the digital cover on our website or social networks, and simply be honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we are. "
That said, images of filming with Peter and Victoria still appear on their site.
Victoria and ABC have not yet commented publicly on the matter.