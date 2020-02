In December 2019, a new strain of coronavirus emerged in a fish and animal market in Wuhan.

Thousands of people became infected as the virus spread to at least 24 countries. More than 360 people have died from the virus.

But what exactly is the new coronavirus?

Source: Al Jazeera News