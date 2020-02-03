Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics are not under threat of virus cancellation | News of the Olympic Games





The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 on Monday

Japan's Olympics minister says there are no plans to cancel this year's Games due to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML22ad6df86debd03e704ebb8d770611cd11% %MINIFYHTML22ad6df86debd03e704ebb8d770611cd12%

Olympic Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto said organizers are not considering canceling the event, which begins July 24.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also confirmed that the government will keep in touch with all relevant groups to ensure that a virus outbreak does not affect this year's event.

"We will keep in close contact with everyone, including the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization, to take appropriate measures and prevent the coronavirus from affecting the Olympic Games," Abe told a parliamentary committee.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 on Monday and an increasing number of countries are reporting cases. Japan has 20 confirmed cases, 17 of which were people who had been in China or are Chinese.

On Sunday it was confirmed that Chinese athletes must present a medical certificate and undergo an exam to ensure that they are not contagious before they can compete against their GB Team counterparts in the Olympic basketball qualification matches.

The move comes after the women's GB Team basketball team moved their qualifiers from China to Serbia, after the outbreak of the coronavirus.