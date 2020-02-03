Coronavirus Live updates: death toll in China exceeds SARS outbreak

The death toll in China exceeds that of the SARS outbreak.
The death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2002 and 2003 in mainland China. But across the country, the number of people who have recovered has increased in recent days, suggesting that the mortality rate of the virus is relatively low.
The China Health Commission reported Sunday that there were 475 recoveries and 361 deaths across the country. During the SARS outbreak, 349 people died in mainland China.
Health experts say they were encouraged by the constant increase in the number of recoveries and took it as evidence that the treatments applied have been effective and evidence that the virus does not appear to be as deadly as SARS.
The SARS had a mortality rate of 9.6 percent and about 2 percent. of those reported who have been infected with the new coronavirus have died.
In Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, 80 patients had recovered on Sunday, compared with 56 deaths. On Saturday, 49 patients had left the hospitals, while 45 people had died.
But the number of infections with the new coronavirus continues to increase and has far exceeded that of SARS, which suggests that it may take some time before China declares the end of the outbreak. China had 17,205 infections confirmed until Sunday. During the SARS outbreak, China had 5,327 cases, according to the World Health Organization.
Shares fall sharply after the opening of the market in China.
Shares in China plummeted at the beginning of Monday when investors returned from long vacations to the perspective of world economy number 2 practically closed by the coronavirus epidemic.
Shares in Shanghai opened 8.7 percent down, while stocks in southern China, a booming city in Shenzhen, fell 9 percent. The markets had been closed since January 23 for the Lunar New Year holiday, and government officials extended that closure until Monday while authorities dealt with the outbreak.
Other markets in the region, which have already digested much of the impact, also opened down. Shares in Tokyo and Australia fell 1.5 percent in early Monday operations. Shares in Hong Kong opened about half percent down.
The damage could be limited to Asia. Futures markets that predict the performance of the shares on the next day predict a positive opening for Wall Street and a mixed day for stocks in Europe.
Separately, China's central bank moved to inject $ 173 billion into its financial system on Monday in an emergency move to help government efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
New York City reports two more suspicious cases.
A day after the New York City health authorities said that A woman hospitalized at the Bellevue Hospital Center could have the new coronavirus, authorities announced Sunday that two other patients could also have the virus.
Samples from all three patients should first be analyzed in a laboratory in Atlanta, administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to determine if any of the patients have the new coronavirus.
The response time to receive the results is usually at least 36 hours, but is often longer. Local health departments still cannot evaluate the new disease by themselves.
But based on a number of factors: the type of symptoms. the recent travel of patients to China and the exclusion of influenza and some other common diseases through the tests: the health authorities of New York City are taking very seriously the possibility that these patients may have the virus .
The reports were contributed by Sui-Lee Wee, Alexandra Stevenson, Carlos Tejada, Cao Li, Gerry Mullany and Joseph Goldstein.