Coronavirus Live updates: death toll in China exceeds SARS outbreak

The death toll in China exceeds that of the SARS outbreak.

The death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2002 and 2003 in mainland China. But across the country, the number of people who have recovered has increased in recent days, suggesting that the mortality rate of the virus is relatively low.

The China Health Commission reported Sunday that there were 475 recoveries and 361 deaths across the country. During the SARS outbreak, 349 people died in mainland China.

Health experts say they were encouraged by the constant increase in the number of recoveries and took it as evidence that the treatments applied have been effective and evidence that the virus does not appear to be as deadly as SARS.

The SARS had a mortality rate of 9.6 percent and about 2 percent. of those reported who have been infected with the new coronavirus have died.