Coronavirus can delay US business profits.

WASHINGTON – The rapidly spreading coronavirus could claim one more victim: the trade agreement between the United States and China.
The virus, which killed more than 360 people and made thousands sick, is affecting China's economy by stopping factory work, grounding flights and disrupting supply chains. It is also likely to curb China's progress in fulfilling the commitments it agreed to as part of the initial trade agreement that the Trump administration signed with Chinese officials last month.
Under the terms of the agreement, China has pledged to buy an additional $ 200 billion in US goods in the next two years, including soybeans, machinery and energy products. To reach those high sums, Chinese companies would soon have to start buying large quantities of American products.
It is also assumed that the Chinese government will act quickly to open its markets to US agricultural and financial companies, making major reforms to those sectors in a matter of months.
But with factories and stores closed throughout China and government officials focused on containing the virus, Beijing will have less capacity to comply with President Trump's terms, analysts say.
"It could be problematic, particularly for manufacturers," said Mary E. Lovely, a senior member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
He pointed to an example: flights to land and less tourism will weigh on Chinese airlines, which could reduce their purchases of new US planes this year.
“How is the United States going to handle this? We really don't know, "he said.
Karthik Natarajan, a supply chain expert at the University of Minnesota, said the closure of cities and factories was severely affecting manufacturing and travel.
"It is expected that parts of the agreement will take effect in mid-February, but with the Chinese government focused on responding to the outbreak, developing action plans to meet the commitments of the trade agreement could remain in the background," he said.
One of the final sentences of the Phase 1 trade agreement may be key. The provision requires consultation between the parties if "a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event beyond the control of the Parties delays a Party in the timely fulfillment of its obligations under this Agreement."
But even with a deadly disaster ahead, China's breach of its commitments may create some opposition in the United States, which could return countries to their most difficult relationships before the signing of the trade agreement.
Economists have forecast a drag on the global growth of the virus, at least in the short term. In the United States, Goldman Sachs analysts estimate a 0.4 percentage point reduction in economic growth in the first quarter, although this effect is likely to fade.
Those costs could quickly outweigh the economic benefits of the trade agreement. While the Trump administration has promoted huge economic gains from the pact, The forecasts of economists have been modest, since the agreement leaves the current tariffs on more than $ 360 billion in Chinese products.
In private, some Trump administration officials say China can use the virus as an excuse to delay the fulfillment of its commitments, hoping Trump will finally be dismissed this year.
Some in China have reacted negatively to the Trump administration's decision to restrict travel between countries, including the prohibition of entry to all foreigners who recently traveled to China.
In a note to customers, Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, said the Chinese government had found the US measure to close its borders "unnecessarily provocative, and added a sour tone to the back of the Phase 1 trade agreement recently agreed, "he said.
Michael Pillsbury, an expert in China at the Hudson Institute who advises the Trump administration, said he supported emergency measures and could intensify depending on the situation.
He added that the administration would have to carefully weigh the possible consequences of the virus so as not to alter the relationship with China.
"We need to balance a defensive concern with limiting a pandemic that can damage our own economy against the desire of some to be too jealous," Pillsbury said. Such a response could "provoke paranoia among the uncompromising of China, who already claim that the United States is relentlessly exploiting the health crisis," he said.
Comments from some US officials have fueled those concerns. In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross seemed describe the virus as a possible economic opportunity for the United States.
While Mr. Ross expressed sympathy for the victims of the coronavirus, he said it would probably facilitate the return of work to the United States.
"It gives companies something else to consider when they review their supply chain," he added. "So I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America."
Lovely said that the virus, like US tariffs on China, has encouraged companies to examine their supply chains and invest in the manufacture of some of the same products outside of China, so they don't depend entirely on a source . But often these factories do not return to the United States.
"We see a rebound in the commercial actions of Mexico and Vietnam, but also in some higher-income countries such as South Korea and Japan," he said.