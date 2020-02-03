Coronavirus can delay US business profits.

WASHINGTON – The rapidly spreading coronavirus could claim one more victim: the trade agreement between the United States and China.

The virus, which killed more than 360 people and made thousands sick, is affecting China's economy by stopping factory work, grounding flights and disrupting supply chains. It is also likely to curb China's progress in fulfilling the commitments it agreed to as part of the initial trade agreement that the Trump administration signed with Chinese officials last month.

Under the terms of the agreement, China has pledged to buy an additional $ 200 billion in US goods in the next two years, including soybeans, machinery and energy products. To reach those high sums, Chinese companies would soon have to start buying large quantities of American products.

It is also assumed that the Chinese government will act quickly to open its markets to US agricultural and financial companies, making major reforms to those sectors in a matter of months.