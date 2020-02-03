Community activist had enough – Snitches in Ft Worth Crips on LIVE !! (Video)

A man from Fort Worth, Texas, who calls himself a community activist is making headlines this morning, for "cheating,quot; members of the Crips gang in the Dallas / Ft Worth area.

Here is the video of the activist "SNITCHING,quot;

The activist entered Facebook Live yesterday because, according to him, "he has had enough." In an attempt to stop future violence, the man decided to tell everything he knows publicly.

The activist named people and gangs who, according to him, are responsible for selling fentanyl in Dallas. According to him, the Fort Worth Crips are actively involved in the sale of the deadly drug.

And the activist also gave the addresses of some of the gang's trap houses, where he claims that fentanyl can be found.

In total, the information you provided will probably be invaluable to the police in the area.

Now, what about the activist after this? Who knows. He claims that he has been sent dozens of threats by active members of the Ft Worth Crips in his inbox.

