Colin Kaepernick and I are marching for the same cause

In addressing the violent reaction he received from entering into business with the NFL, the founder of Roc Nation emphasizes that his goal is to use the Inspire Change campaign to boost social justice initiatives.

Jay Z He is not disturbed by the violent reaction he received from entering into business with the NFL chiefs because his ultimate goal is to use the new platform to strengthen his social justice initiatives.

The rap mogul surprised fans last summer (2019) when he partnered with NFL (National Football League) officials through his firm Roc Nation, and was named the organization's live music entertainment strategist.

The movement was criticized by some, as Jay-Z had been critical of the treatment NFL executives had in the quarterback. Colin Kaepernick, which has been rejected by league bosses and team owners after generating controversy by kneeling during the US national anthem. UU. to protest against police brutality and racial inequality. He hasn't played in the NFL since his contract with the San Francisco 49ers ended in 2017.

However, Jay-Z has now defended his decision to work with the NFL, because as part of the agreement, he has a key role in the development of the league's new Inspire Change campaign, focused on "education and economic progress, police and community relations and criminal justice reform. "

The association also included a promise from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to spend $ 100 million (£ 76 million) over the next 10 years on outreach activities and social justice causes, that the hip-hop icon insists that It is a great victory for all concerned.

"As long as real people are injured and marginalized and lose family members, then yes, I can take a couple of rounds of negative press," Jay-Z told the New York Times about the heat he faced after the NFL agreement.

The superstar makes it clear that she still supports her support for Kaepernick, but wants to move the conversation forward instead of focusing on only one part of the larger image.

"No one says it was not done wrong. It was done wrong," Jay-Z said.

"I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, & # 39; What do we do now, because people are still dying? & # 39;".

As such, the great Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday (February 2) will include an NFL-sponsored public service announcement style video, highlighting stories of African-American men who have become victims of fatal cases of police brutality.

In addressing how his approach to addressing social injustice differs from Kaepernick's stance, Jay-Z added: "We are two adult men who disagree with the tactic but are marching for the same cause."

Jay-Z will co-produce the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami, Florida, which will feature artist Roc Nation Shakira beside Jennifer Lopez. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game.