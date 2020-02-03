CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Liverpool defends its decision to play a reserve team in its fourth-round FA Cup round against Shrewsbury in Anfield on Tuesday night.

Eoin Morgan says Alex Hales has a future in England, but it will take time to rebuild trust with his teammates.

Finn Russell has been excluded once again from Scotland's team to face England in the Six Nations this weekend.

Shaun Wane has pointed to the ashes and glory of the World Cup after being named the new coach of the England men's rugby league team.

Rory McIlroy will complete his long journey back to the top of the world rankings next week, without hitting a ball.