Citing ballot manipulation, the Malawi court annuls the presidential elections

LILONGWE, Malawi – The Constitutional Court of Malawi on Monday annulled the May 2019 presidential elections that declared Peter Mutharika a winner and ordered a new election, after opposition parties cited evidence of widespread irregularities.

Mutharika, president of Malawi since 2014, won the elections with a report 38.57 percent of the votes. The leader of the opposition party, Lázaro Chakwera, received 35.41 percent and Vice President Saulos Chilima, who formed his own party, had 20.24 percent in the final account.

The election commission declared Mr. Mutharika the winner despite complaints of irregularities, including the result sheets with sections erased or altered with correction fluid.

Mutharika had pledged to take strong measures against corruption and revive the economy in its second five-year term.