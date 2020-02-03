Citing ballot manipulation, the Malawi court annuls the presidential elections

LILONGWE, Malawi – The Constitutional Court of Malawi on Monday annulled the May 2019 presidential elections that declared Peter Mutharika a winner and ordered a new election, after opposition parties cited evidence of widespread irregularities.
Mutharika, president of Malawi since 2014, won the elections with a report 38.57 percent of the votes. The leader of the opposition party, Lázaro Chakwera, received 35.41 percent and Vice President Saulos Chilima, who formed his own party, had 20.24 percent in the final account.
The election commission declared Mr. Mutharika the winner despite complaints of irregularities, including the result sheets with sections erased or altered with correction fluid.
Mutharika had pledged to take strong measures against corruption and revive the economy in its second five-year term.
But Mr. Chakwera, the president's main rival, and Mr. Chilima rejected the results and filed a petition to the Superior Court asking him to cancel the results.
In a unanimous decision, a panel of five judges ordered that a new presidential vote be held within 150 days.
"It is almost impossible to have an irregularity-free election," said Judge Healey Potani, who led the panel. "However, in the present case our finding is that the anomalies and irregularities have been so widespread, systematic and serious that the integrity of the result was seriously compromised and the will of the voters of May 21, Election cannot be trusted. of 2019 ".
In a historic ruling for the country, the court described the conduct of the electoral commission as "very lacking and proved incompetence."
The state in the presidency would return to that before the elections, Judge Potani said, which meant that Mr. Chilima would be readmitted as vice president.
The court also ordered Parliament to consider withdrawing the current electoral body, headed by the judge of the Supreme Court of Appeals Jane Ansah, to "ensure a smooth conduct of new elections."
The streets of Lilongwe and the commercial capital, Blantyre, were unusually quiet before the ruling and many companies closed for fear of violence and looting of supporters on the losing side.
Security forces took to the streets in large numbers, and the judges who issued the verdict were transported by military aircraft and arrived at the scene in armored vehicles.
Mutharika, 79, a former law professor, oversaw infrastructure improvements and the slowdown in inflation in his first five-year term, but critics accuse him of being a buddy and not addressing the problem.