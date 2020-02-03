Ciara and Russell Wilson live their best life in Miami

A few days ago, fans went crazy with excitement when they discovered that Ciara was pregnant and Russell Wilson will be a father again. It is reported that the couple announced the news of the pregnancy in their respective Instagram accounts last week.

The singer made the announcement by posting a photo of herself while posing in a bikini, standing on the rocks during the couple's vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In the photo, she was showing her growing baby bump, and in the caption, she simply wrote, "Number 3."

Now, a video of the couple appeared and shows them living their best lives. Ciara is showing her dance moves as you will see below.

Someone commented: Entonces So she is saying that she was not herself? Bae hasn't been letting her be herself ???! ??? "and another follower said:" Russell is a nerd over there looking. "

A commentator sprang up on the beautiful lady and said: love I love Ciara. She has such a fun and genuine personality "

Someone else wrote: "When a man directs properly … the woman naturally submits,quot; loves his love ", and another follower said:" I love how he always walks away and just admires his wife. "

An Instagram installer said: "I would really like to see how they act when a future song sounds,quot; and someone else posted: "I love how her husband lay down and let her live."

Another follower published this: "He started dancing as if he were from the bay, all right, sister."

In other news, during a recent appearance in Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara talked about falling in love with Wilson after canceling her commitment to the future.

& # 39; It was different. I never had that feeling in my life, "Ciara said." It was like, I was calm … It's a different level of love. "



