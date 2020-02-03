Chinese team will play Olympic qualifiers despite coronavirus | News of the Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTMLfd3c06c694fd72b5755a806976b69ad311% %MINIFYHTMLfd3c06c694fd72b5755a806976b69ad312%





The coronavirus has killed more than 200 people and infected thousands more.

Chinese athletes must present a medical certificate and undergo an exam to ensure that they are not contagious before they can compete against their GB Team counterparts in the Olympic basketball qualifying matches.

The move comes after the women's GB Team basketball team moved their qualifiers from China to Serbia, following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The disease, which spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 259 people so far and infected thousands more.

The situation has now been declared a global emergency. Symptoms include fatigue, breathing difficulties, cough and even pneumonia.

Chantelle Handy "FIBA has made the right decision to move it, just for the safety of everyone else."

Chantelle Handy, who plays as a small forward for Team GB, said: "Over the past week it has spread and we were a little worried about what was going to happen."

"I think FIBA ​​has made the right decision to move it, just for the safety of everyone else. So we are happy and it is better for us because the trip is not going to be so intense, so our preparation and recovery are it will probably be better. "

The GB team has the opportunity to make history in the coming days. The women's team hopes to qualify for the Olympic Games in their own right for the first time. They competed in London 2012, but they automatically became the host nation.

In recent years, the GB team has had its funding cut significantly. That was part of the reason why they could not qualify to compete in Rio. But now they are playing better than ever. They finished fourth in the recent Eurobasket competition and their Spanish coach, Chema Buceta has had a great impact.

The GB team coach, Chema Buceta, has laughed at the comparisons with Pep Guardiola

Some consider him the Pep Guardiola of the world of basketball. A comparison that finds fun.

"I don't think we have anything in common, especially their salary is not the same. It's not even close," Buceta said. Sky Sports News.

"In fact, when he took the course in Spain to obtain a trainer's license, I was teaching psychology in the course. I met him …

"I always appreciate that he believes in empowering players. Maybe we are similar in that regard."

Just a week ago, it was learned that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash in California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Bryant was a player who inspired a generation. He was also a defender of the female game.

The GB team player, Georgia Jones, said: "I think that for any basketball player it was an inspiration.

"Only his work ethic, his mental hardness, everything he was. I think it would be crazy if you're a basketball player and Kobe Bryant doesn't affect you."