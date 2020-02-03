China promised to build a new hospital in 10 days. Is near

WUHAN, China – People desperate for treatment began descending to a new hospital that was built primarily in just 10 days to help cope with the outbreak of the new coronavirus in central Wuhan city on Monday.

Construction workers with helmets, medical personnel in hazardous materials suits and men and women in army uniforms rushed around the dusty site on Monday afternoon, dodging trucks, excavators and cranes. The workers were still trying to finish the construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a name that means "Mountain of the Fire God," even when the facility prepared to accept its first batch of patients, official state broadcaster China Central Television reported. .

%MINIFYHTML282b6759957776686e12bd0c9e43efce11% %MINIFYHTML282b6759957776686e12bd0c9e43efce12%

Xue Ying, a resident of Wuhan, had driven to the new hospital in hopes of finding help for his increasingly ill cousin. But city officials and signs at checkpoints have said the hospital would not accept visits without an appointment. Admission was only for patients with officially confirmed coronavirus infections that were transferred from other facilities.