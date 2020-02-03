China promised to build a new hospital in 10 days. Is near

WUHAN, China – People desperate for treatment began descending to a new hospital that was built primarily in just 10 days to help cope with the outbreak of the new coronavirus in central Wuhan city on Monday.
Construction workers with helmets, medical personnel in hazardous materials suits and men and women in army uniforms rushed around the dusty site on Monday afternoon, dodging trucks, excavators and cranes. The workers were still trying to finish the construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a name that means "Mountain of the Fire God," even when the facility prepared to accept its first batch of patients, official state broadcaster China Central Television reported. .
Xue Ying, a resident of Wuhan, had driven to the new hospital in hopes of finding help for his increasingly ill cousin. But city officials and signs at checkpoints have said the hospital would not accept visits without an appointment. Admission was only for patients with officially confirmed coronavirus infections that were transferred from other facilities.
This is how the hospital was built, built along Lake Zhiyin.
Construction teams of 7,000 workers with truck and excavator armies dug and scraped all day to complete the project. The city government is trying a feat to remember the 2003 SARS epidemic, when Beijing built a hospital in a week.
For Beijing, the facility would also serve as a powerful symbol of the government's drive to do what needs to be done.
The city government needed to build the makeshift hospital quickly using prefabricated units to alleviate the persistent shortage of hospital beds and medical supplies. The leaders pledged to build the 1,000-bed complex in 10 days and promised that another new 1,600-bed hospital would be ready by February 5.
Wuhan, a city of 11 million, has been disturbingly quiet since The authorities blocked him, preventing residents from leaving and severely limiting public transport and private cars. But the roads around the hospital building were full of cement mixers, trucks and other construction vehicles.
Many migrant workers and material suppliers were cordoned off to build the complex. Safety precautions in the workplace included temperature controls to try to detect signs of coronavirus infections.
At a ceremony on Sunday, Zhou Xianwang, the mayor of Wuhan, officially delivered the new hospital to the military, which will handle the operations. Boxes containing fans and medical equipment were stacked on a sidewalk on Monday. The trees sat in large trucks, ready to be unloaded. A volunteer offered free trips around the vast construction site on his platform tricycle. In a sign, he had scribbled: “Go, Wuhan! See, Fire God Mountain!
Many patients and their families have been eager for the opening of the new coronavirus hospitals, but on Monday, some were disappointed.
Mr. Xue, the resident who had driven to the hospital, said his mother had recently died from what the hospital called "viral pneumonia," and although he was never tested, he believed he had the coronavirus. He said his aunt and uncle were also in a hospital.
"I can't afford to lose anyone else," he said, sitting down in the car with his cousin, who was not well.
By Monday night, Chinese state media reported that ambulances had begun transporting patients to the new hospital.
Elsie Chen contributed reporting.