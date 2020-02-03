China, desperate to stop the coronavirus, turns the neighbor into a neighbor

GUANGZHOU, China – One person was rejected by one hotel after another after showing their identification card. Another was expelled by fearful local villagers. A third party found that his most sensitive personal information leaked online after registering with the authorities.

These outcasts come from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, where a rapidly spreading viral outbreak has killed more than 360 people in China and generated fear throughout the world. They are pariahs in China, among the millions who cannot return home and fear they are potential carriers of the mysterious coronavirus.

Across the country, despite China's vast surveillance network with its facial recognition systems and high-end cameras that are increasingly used to track its 1.4 billion people, the government has resorted to family authoritative techniques, how to install dragnets and ask neighbors to inform each other, as it tries to contain the outbreak.

It took the authorities about five days to contact Harmo Tang, a university student studying in Wuhan, after he returned to his hometown, Linhai, in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Mr. Tang said that he had already been under self-imposed isolation when local officials asked for his personal information, including name, address, telephone number, identity card number and the date he returned from Wuhan. In a matter of days, the information began to spread online, along with a list of others who returned to Linhai from Wuhan.