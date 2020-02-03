Can Turkey win after the murder of Soleimani? The | I ran

The recent Iran-United States escalation in the Middle East caused much anxiety among Iran's neighbors. Turkey also followed the events with concern.

After the missile attacks on January 8 at the bases that house US troops in Iraq, there seems to be a temporary progressive reduction and, at least for now, a wider conflict has been avoided. This has brought temporary relief to Iran's neighbors, including Turkey, as none wants to see another war in the region.

Although Ankara and Tehran have had a tense relationship since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 marked by a geopolitical rivalry, they have also maintained strong diplomatic and economic relations.

The consequences of the Iran-United States confrontation could threaten Turkish interests in the region and offer an opportunity to strengthen some of their positions and potentially lead a regional dialogue.

Between cooperation and rivalry

To better understand where the dangers and opportunities for Turkey lie within the continuing Iran-United States confrontation, it is important to look back at the historical dynamics in Turkish-Iranian relations.

Although the political map of the Middle East has been repeatedly reformed over the centuries, the border between these two countries has remained unchanged for almost 400 years. In fact, despite the historic Turkish-Iranian rivalry, both have remained committed to the Treaty of Qasr-e Shirin of 1639 that ended 150 years of intermittent confrontation between the Ottoman and Persian empires.

Many analysts, mainly in the West, do not understand this long history and seek to frame the dynamics between Turkey and Iran within the binary friend or enemy. But the truth is that the ties between Iran and Turkey have always been quite complex, multifaceted and motivated by different considerations.

In the last 20 years, Iranian-Turkish relations have been influenced by different regional events, but they have continued to challenge the friend-enemy binary.

Throughout the 1990s, the Turkish secular establishment treated the rise of political Islam as an export of the Iranian regime to Turkey. Tehran was suspected to be behind the killings of high-profile secular intellectuals and journalists and to support the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which led an armed uprising and terrorist attacks against the Turkish army.

The US invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Turkey vehemently opposed, by refusing to grant access to its territory for US operations against Iraq and Iran enthusiastically created, created new points of tension between the two neighbors.

In the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, Ankara lost a friendly regime that allowed him to carry out cross-border operations against the PKK, while Tehran won a victory against an old enemy without firing a bullet.

Following the invasion, Turkey worried about the possibility of an independent Kurdish state in northern Iraq and the fate of the Sunni community in Iraq, while Tehran was busy filling the power vacuum in Baghdad, creating a network of supporters among several Shiite groups and laying the foundations for their entrenched political and security presence in the country.

However, this renewed rivalry did not mean that diplomacy remained in the background. In fact, just seven years after the invasion of Iraq, Turkish-Iranian relations reached their zenith. In 2010, Ankara convinced Tehran to sign a nuclear exchange agreement that saw the Iranian authorities commit to sending poorly enriched uranium to Turkey in exchange for obtaining nuclear fuel rods for a research reactor.

The agreement was supposed to make the imposition of more UN sanctions on Iran unnecessary, but the Obama administration sabotaged it and two months later slapped Tehran with more sanctions.

In addition to the reverse of the nuclear agreement, two other events in 2010 shook Turkish-Iranian relations: the nomination of Nouri al-Maliki for a second term as prime minister of Iraq with the blessings of Tehran and Washington and the outbreak of the Arab Spring.

In his first term, al-Maliki, who enjoyed broad support from Iran, adopted increasingly sectarian policies, which created conflicts with the Sunni community and ultimately led to an insurgency. He also came after Ankara's allies in Baghdad, particularly Iraqi Vice President Tariq al-Hashimi, who was sentenced to death in absentia in what was considered a political trial.

The Arab Spring also highlighted the regional rivalry between Turkey and Iran; the first supported the prodemocratic protests in the region, while the second saw them as a threat.

Ankara saw in the Arab revolutions an opportunity to expand his influence in the Middle East, which Tehran tried to curb, especially in Iraq, Syria and Palestine. The opposing positions they adopted in the Arab Spring fueled the tensions that had already appeared with their conflicting interests in Iraq and transformed them into a war of power in Syria. It was this indirect confrontation that EE. UU. He chose to ignore and focus on the battle against ISIL (ISIS), a mistake he has admitted only in recent years, as Iranian presence in the region has begun to worry his allies in the Gulf and Israel.

This frontal confrontation, however, was paradoxically accompanied by a diplomatic approach. While armed groups backed by Turkey and Iran continued to fight each other for the past eight years, Turkish and Iranian leaders repeatedly met in Nursultan, Tehran and Istanbul to seek an agreement.

Opportunities for Turkey

In this context, the murder of General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 could become another crucial point in Turkish-Iranian relations.

Given Soleimani's key role in the design and maintenance of Iran's network of representatives in the region, his death could change the fate of the prolonged wars of power in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. It is likely to weaken Iranian powers in the region and, therefore, Iran's ability to project power outside its borders.

From Ankara's perspective, stability in Syria and Iraq is key to its own security and geopolitical interests. In both countries, he sees Iran as a destabilizing factor. Therefore, a weakened Iranian proxy network is a welcome development for Turkey, which, recognizing this weakness, is also likely to become less tolerant of Iranian activity in Syria.

In Iraq, the potential for Turkish gains at the expense of Iran is less significant. While there are political parties and movements that seek to strengthen relations with Ankara, the Turkish government does not have the capacity to do so due to internal considerations.

Current ultra-nationalist sentiments and discourses in Turkey are limiting the advance of Turkish foreign policy and the commitment to certain foreign actors, including Kurds in Iraq, which in the long term could cost the political capital of the region.

In addition to the potential gains for Turkey, Soleimani's death could also lead to renewed momentum in the Turkish-Iranian diplomatic engagement. Turkey is the only powerful and stable country that borders Iran; He is also a member of NATO.

If the Iranian leadership decided to make a strategic move towards the de-escalation and potentially normalization of relations with the West, Ankara could play a vital role. In 2010, Turkey demonstrated that it can be a reliable partner in seeking a solution to the Iranian nuclear problem and resisting pressure from the United States.

However, for this commitment to take place, Iran will have to reconsider its strategy in Syria and Iraq and review its counterproductive power tactics.

For now, unfortunately, it seems that more conservative elements dominate decision-making in Tehran and push the country towards confrontation.

If there is more escalation between Iran and the United States, Turkey's position will be clear. Just as it did not support the invasion of Iraq in 2003, it would not join a US military campaign against Iran.

If the United States proceeds anyway, this would damage Turkish interests. Turkey and the entire region have already suffered severely from the chaos created by the fall of Saddam Hussein. If Iraq continues to be a battleground between Tehran and Washington, the region will continue to suffer economically and politically.

In the end, Turkey wants to see the US. UU. And Iran will sit at the negotiating table and solve not only the nuclear problem, but also the conflicts in Iraq and Syria. It remains to be seen if colder heads will prevail in Washington and Tehran. Meanwhile, Ankara should expect the best and prepare for the worst.

