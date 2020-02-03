Brook vs. DeLuca: Kell Brook must prove that he still belongs to the elite boxing end | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLbafa144aa6cc7c0ab81049e19d3acaa011% %MINIFYHTMLbafa144aa6cc7c0ab81049e19d3acaa012%

When Kell Brook is applauded in the ring on Saturday night in Sheffield, where they worship him, we don't know what version of the former world champion will appear.

All the prizes are still within reach: a fight for the world title in a second division or a blockbuster against Amir Khan. You just need to get close and take that opportunity.

Brook fights with Mark DeLuca on Saturday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports, but the real purpose of this tour is to find out what's left in the tank. There are reasons for the optimism that you can still cut it at the elite end of the sport.

"People are discarding me," Brook had admitted. "My last fight was not fantastic. I have a lot to prove. Everyone who thinks I got over it? I'll show them."

He spent all of 2019 on the shelf, and before that he didn't set the world on fire with his most recent victory over Michael Zerafa. He has threatened to retire if he cannot return to the scene this weekend.

"If I don't have an incredible performance, it doesn't count on February 8, I'm not happy," he said.

"It has to be spectacular. You have to go and think & # 39; it's come back better than ever & # 39; that's what I want people to say."

There is a flash in Brook's eye that has been absent for too long. He is bothered by questions about Khan, a fight that remains fantasy several years after he was first mentioned. That resentment is a good omen this week.

"2020 I want to be a champion twice," he said. "I've never been so motivated, I've never been as focused on my entire career as I am now, because I want to mix it with the best."

"If I could have the fight of my dreams, it would be a rematch of Errol Spence. I could do the welterweight. For the right fight, I will do the welterweight."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "A lot of people are sleeping in this fight. People don't necessarily know their history. & # 39; Mark DeLuca, who is he? & # 39;

"He is a good fighter in incredible conditions that he can hit. They like it. He is fit like a violin, this child, carved in stone."

"Brook looks probably the best I've seen him at the camp. He has a spring in his path. But, we all know, he didn't look very good last time and he's been out of the ring for a year."

"Forget about Khan vs. Brook until we see Brook vs. DeLuca. Hopefully it arrives.

"If Brook looks sensational, he can organize a fight with Khan. Liam Smith also wants to fight with Brook, and that's a natural fight."

Trying to spoil the part of Steel City is DeLuca, a former marine nicknamed & # 39; The Bazooka & # 39; from Massachusetts. He took revenge for the only loss in his record of 25 fights.

Concern for former IBF welterweight champion Brook is the wear and tear of some strenuous fights, the two serious eye injuries suffered against Gennadiy Golovkin and Spence Jr, and the recent inactivity.

But at best, he is one of Britain's most classic fighters and, if he proves it again on Saturday, great opportunities will be available to Brook again.

Also on Saturday's bill at Sheffield, live at the Sky Sports Main Event starting at 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final tie for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges the title WBC super featherweight against Eva Wahlstrom, while heavyweight Dave Allen returns as well.