Brexit trade shock: the United Kingdom and the EU begin to discuss the rules | News

The European Union and Britain clashed on Monday for a post-Brexit trade agreement with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, insisting he did not need to subscribe to the rules of the bloc and Brussels's warning of tariffs and fees unless he did.

Britain wants to negotiate a trade agreement by the end of 2020, although EU leaders say that the more it separates from its rules, the less access it will have to the EU market.

Speaking a little over two days since Brexit, Johnson described Britain as the "supercharged,quot; superman of free trade, and although he would not seek to undermine the block with a race to the bottom, he said there was no need to accept the rules of The EU.

"There is no need for a free trade agreement that involves accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or something similar, nor should the EU be obliged to accept the rules of the United Kingdom,quot; said Johnson.

Britain's election, Johnson said, was between an agreement like the one Canada has with the EU or a much more distant agreement like Australia.

He spoke in the Painted Hall at Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, where great 18th-century paintings celebrate Britain's prosperity and naval power.

The European Union wants an ambitious trade agreement of zero tariffs and zero quotas with Britain, but this will be conditional on open and fair competition between the United Kingdom and the 27-nation bloc that it abandoned last week, said the Brexit negotiator of The EU.

Barnier promises to defend the interests of the EU

Michel Barnier, in presenting the mandate of the European Commission for talks with Britain on his future relationship, said that in the long term there should be equal conditions in terms of social standards, state aid and environmental.

"We cannot be accused of lack of ambition," he said at a press conference in Brussels. "First, we will defend the interests of the union, its citizens and its companies.

"We will continue to prepare for a situation where an agreement is not reached. We certainly do not want that to happen. We will work to avoid that, but if we cannot handle an agreement at the end of the year there will be a cliff on many fronts.

"There will be some areas where there will be no other solution. I am thinking about trade and fishing here," Barnier added.

The more the EU and Britain have common standards, the greater the quality of Britain's access to the single European market, he said.

Barnier said that a free trade agreement must include an agreement on fisheries that would grant a reciprocal evaluation of the waters and that the conditions on them should be established before July 1, 2020.

"We are ready to offer all this despite the fact that we know there will be strong competition between the United Kingdom, our immediate neighbor and the EU in the future," he said.

A draft 33-page mandate for negotiations published when Barnier spoke had a bold section, which said: "The planned partnership must ensure open and fair competition, which encompasses solid commitments to ensure equal conditions."

The association must guarantee "high common standards,quot; in state aid, competition, state enterprises, labor and environmental standards, and "relevant tax matters," he said.

The draft mandate also sees a role for the Court of Justice of the European Union, for example in the case of a dispute.

Business talks will begin in March. After criticizing the approach of its predecessor, Theresa May, when negotiating a divorce agreement with the EU, Johnson is giving a much harder tone.

At this time, much of the trade between the EU and Australia is governed by the basic rules of the World Trade Organization, although there are specific agreements for certain goods. However, Australia is in the process of negotiating a trade agreement with the EU.