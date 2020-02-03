Brexit done? Not so fast. Great Britain and the U.S. Enter the new commercial battle.

LONDON – Only three days after their formal separation, Britain and the European Union already disagreed on Monday about a future trade agreement, setting the stage for months of bravado and disputes over how to reshape their economic and political ties.
With Britain's formal departure from the block on Friday night, many Britons finally hoped to leave Brexit's nightmare behind.
But judging by the statements from both sides of the English Channel on Monday, it is likely that hope has not been fulfilled.
In statements in Brussels, the main negotiator in Europe, Michel Barnier, adopted a steely tone and insisted that Britain must commit to preventing unfair competition if it wants to access the market of 450 million Europeans without tariffs or fees.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded from London threatening to get away from the talks if the European Union tries to link Britain too much with its rules as a price for a free trade agreement. Johnson also called for an end to "hysterical,quot; fears about American food entering Britain, a reminder to Europeans that he also hopes to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the United States.
Analysts expected both sides to adopt tough open positions in trade, but after decades of membership, Britain is becoming an economic competitor of the European Union. If the combative exchanges of Monday are an indication, those discussions will be hard and hard.
"This is the initial phase, and the negotiation phase," said Sam Lowe, principal investigator at the Center for European Reform, a research institute in London. "In the coming months we will see both parties firm and attractive to the national public."
On Monday there were few surprises for trade experts, Lowe said, adding that serious progress in the talks before the fall is unlikely. To reach an agreement this year, he added, "the UK will have to move a lot and the EU will have to move a little."
The idea is to reach not only a free trade agreement, but also other matters related to security and foreign policy. But time is short because Britain wants to conclude things before the end of the year, a deadline that many trade experts consider impressively optimistic.
Mr. Johnson's speech to diplomats, business leaders and others in the baroque surroundings of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, south London, was predictably more colorful and political than Mr. Barnier's technocratic press conference in Brussels.
Britain, Johnson said, was "ready to take off Clark Kent glasses,quot; and emerge as the Superman of world free trade.
He deliberately avoided mentioning "Brexit,quot;, aware of the general public exhaustion with the subject, even describing it as a term in history. But his uncompromising tone about trade underscored the magnitude of the challenge ahead.
In Brussels, senior officials warned that the lack of agreement with a new relationship threatened again with a game "on the edge of the precipice,quot;, a sudden change in trade rules that could harm companies on both sides of the Canal, but particularly in Gran Brittany.
A central demand on the European side is an agreement that would give Europe's fishing fleet access to extensive British territorial waters. Although of limited economic importance, fishing is symbolically and emotionally important both in Britain and in continental Europe.
But a critical element of any new trade agreement will be the degree to which Britain continues to comply with many of the block's rules in areas such as labor rights, environmental standards and antitrust rules.
If the British application is "access to 450 million consumers, zero tariffs,quot;. zero quotas, that will not happen for nothing and without conditions, "Barnier told reporters in Brussels." We are in favor of free trade, but we will not be naive. "
He added that Britain had agreed in a political statement last year to create a "level playing field."
The European Union argues that this is vital to prevent Britain, a relatively large competitive economy at its doorstep, from dropping labor and environmental standards to lower the price of goods and services. The British protest that such conditions were not imposed on Canada in exchange for their free trade agreement with the Europeans.
"There is no need for a free trade agreement that involves accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything else similar to the EU. It should be obliged to accept the rules of the United Kingdom," he said. Johnson
Although Mr. Johnson correctly pointed out that Britain observes higher standards in many of these areas than the nations of the European Union, officials in Brussels want those matters to be agreed in writing along with the arbitration procedures in case of disputes. That could mean that London agrees to observe some European rules, even if they change, a step that the British will certainly resist.
For now, Johnson stands firm, arguing on Monday that instead of accepting alignment with European standards, he would prefer a trade relationship similar to that of Australia, which does not have a free trade agreement with the European Union.
However, British companies want an agreement and the pound fell about 1 percent in the currency markets after Johnson spoke.
In exposing the enormous scale of the task ahead, the senior officials of the European Commission, the block executive, said there would be parallel negotiations with the British on 12 separate issues, which would culminate in a general agreement.
Each of the remaining 27 member states will have veto rights over the new agreement with the British. While the bloc maintained a largely united front during the Brexit talks to date, that could begin to fragment, as different countries will be affected by different elements of the trade agreement.
Even if some sort of agreement is finally agreed, as many expect, Mr. Lowe warned that importers and exporters accustomed to being members of the same economic market will have to make new customs declarations and comply with other additional rules. A free trade agreement had only limited value, he said.
"In the best case, it eliminates tariffs and fees," he said. "I would do very little to eliminate other frictions in trade," Lowe added.
Stephen Castle reported from London and Matina Stevis-Gridneff reported from Brussels.