Bradley Cooper achieves a friendly pose with former Irina Shayk at the BAFTA post party

The director / actor of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; and his ex-girlfriend proved to have a friendly relationship after the separation and smile at the British fashion and film party Vogue and Tiffany and Co.

Bradley Cooper and his ex girlfriend Irina Shayk They have shown that they are on good terms after posing together for a photo at a BAFTA Awards party on Sunday, February 2.

The former couple, who shares the two-year-old daughter, Lea, separated last summer (19) after a four-year relationship, but the stars got back together during the weekend at the British fashion and film festival Vogue and Tiffany & Co. for whose model Shayk served as co-host after obtaining the cover of the magazine in March.

And the ex were not shy about their public meeting: the official photos of the event, held at Annabel & # 39; s in London, were published on social media on Monday, with an image showing Shayk standing between a smiling Cooper and the British editor of Vogue, Edward Enninful.

In his Vogue interview, Shayk offered rare comments about his relationship with the "A star has been born"actor and filmmaker.

"Two great people don't have to make a good couple," he shared. "I think we have been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."