Brad Pitt has fun at Prince Harry's royal exit in BAFTA speech

%MINIFYHTML9b976fd37bb245d6b6c823929d4fc55211% %MINIFYHTML9b976fd37bb245d6b6c823929d4fc55212%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / Avalon

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;, who did not attend the awards ceremony in London & # 39; due to family obligations & # 39 ;, also mocks his single status with a joke from Brexit.

Up News Info – Brad Pitt He didn't even have to attend an awards event to appear in the headlines. The twice-awarded actor of the Golden Globe drew attention once again with his speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday night, February 2 in London.

The 56-year-old actor won the award for best film actor in a supporting role for his role in "Once upon a time in Hollywood", but could not reach the program due to" family obligations. "His co-star Margot Robbie He accepted the award in his name and read his speech, in which he joked about his status as a single man and Megxit.

%MINIFYHTML9b976fd37bb245d6b6c823929d4fc55213% %MINIFYHTML9b976fd37bb245d6b6c823929d4fc55214%

"Brad couldn't be here tonight because of family obligations, so he asked me to read his answer for him," the Australian actress said on stage. "Start by saying: & # 39; Hello Britain. I heard you just let go. Welcome to the club! & # 39;" He was referring to the UK's decision to leave the European Union, which became official this week.

%MINIFYHTML9b976fd37bb245d6b6c823929d4fc55215% %MINIFYHTML9b976fd37bb245d6b6c823929d4fc55216%

"Then he says: & # 39; Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honor & # 39;". He says he's always been a little intimidated by the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the Titans who have come before, so this is especially significant. "Margot continued.

"He says he will name this Harry because he is very excited to bring him back to the United States with him," Margot also read, as the crowd laughed. She pointed out: "His words are not mine."

Brad says he will name his BAFTA Award. Harry clearly mocked the prince and his wife. Meghan markleThe decision to "step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the royal family and work to be financially independent." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie are currently living in Canada, although recent reports suggest that the couple may also spend time in California.

It is unknown how Prince William's brother and his wife Kate Middleton, who also attended the BAFTA ceremony, reacted to Brad's joke about the 35-year-old prince.

Brad previously became one of the most commented topics on Twitter after his speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for making a "Titanic"Prank your co-star" Once Upon a Time " Leonardo Dicaprio. Later, on January 19, he returned to attract attention with his sweet reunion with his ex-wife. Jennifer Aniston Behind the scenes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.