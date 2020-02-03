Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz pleads guilty to drug and gun charges to avoid jail!

Boosie Badazz pleads guilty to drug and gun charges to avoid jail!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Boosie Badazz pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a 2019 case: the plea agreement means that Boosie will avoid time behind bars.

In April 2019, Boosie was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and weapons in Coweta County, Georgia, and subsequently charged with possession of narcotics of schedule I, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and lack of maintenance. rail.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©