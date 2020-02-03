Boosie Badazz dodges jail time with a plea agreement in a drug possession case

Wenn

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has avoided jail after being accused of drug possession last year (19).

The rapper was stopped by police last April for deviating from the rails and almost crashing into another car. During the stop, officers found marijuana, a gun and more than $ 20,000 (£ 15,275) in cash.

However, the "Wipe Me Down" star pleaded guilty to minor possession of marijuana and, in return, prosecutors dropped charges of possession of a controlled substance and lack of lane maintenance, according to documents from the Prosecutor's Office of Coweta County District, obtained by TMZ.

The judge has already signed the agreement and sentenced the coup maker, real name Torrence Hatch, Jr., to six months probation and a fine of $ 1,000 (£ 757.52).

He had previously served five years in Louisiana on drug charges, and could have been beaten with a year in a Georgia jail if he was convicted of all charges. He was not reserved for the weapon, which suggests he had a license.