Blac Chyna shares a training video at home with Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna shared a video in which he is working together with his baby, Dream Kardashian. Of course, people still had to find something to hit Chyna for, and they criticized her for training with her face full of makeup.

Anyway, here is the video of Chyna that she shared on her social media account.

‘Hi guys, here is a quick and easy abdominal workout at home with Dream. Life @lifeandstyleweekly ’Chyna captioned her post.

One commenter criticized Chyna for training with makeup: ‘Who works with full rhythm? Girl stops fooling your fans, "and another follower posted this question:" What size ball are you using? Will you post more exercises? "

Someone else said: "I'm not going to take some advice from a plastic Barbie," and another commenter posted this: "Do more of these sisters … after the snapback baby is legendary."

Another follower shaded Chyna and said: "Don't work hard to hurt your face that is going to sweat," and another follower wrote: "Only you would work with eyelashes and a long, wild fabric." Makeup and everything. You're wild ".

Another enemy jumped to the comments and said: "He paid for all that LMFAOO body, he couldn't do that for more than 30 seconds,quot; it didn't fit for this. "

One of Chyna's fans wrote: "I need these. I'm starting to exercise. I need help in every way," and someone else posted this: "I love your natural-looking makeup. So beautiful. & # 39;

Early today, it has been revealed that Chyna had an exciting announcement for her IG followers. She is giving away $ 500 as part of her collaboration with Organic Skin Lightener.

‘I'm excited to make my first draw with @organicskinlightener! This is a gift you can't miss! We are giving away $ 500! "In addition to a complete set of @organicskinlightener," he captioned his post.

In addition to some enemies who criticized her for using "laundering,quot; products, many fans were excited.



