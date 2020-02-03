Blac Chyna has a gift you don't want to miss

Blac Chyna has an exciting announcement for his IG followers. She is giving away $ 500 as part of her collaboration with Organic Skin Lightener. Check out his ad below.

‘I'm excited to make my first draw with @organicskinlightener! This is a gift you can't miss! We are giving away $ 500! 💰 In addition to a complete set of @organicskinlightener! Here are the rules: follow @organicskinlightener and tag two friends who need to take their looks to the next level! Chyna began its publication.

She continued and said: & # 39; As I always say "no, it is not a bleach,quot;, but it is a lifesaver and for those who want their skin to be in its best state, but who worry if it really works, now you can try it . free!! Not to mention that they just launched the first WORLDS skin detoxifying / skin lightening tea! Thanks later ❤️ #organicskinlightener ".

As always, despite the fact that Chyna told his fans that this is not bleach for his skin, he still received shared information from people.

A follower said: ‘Any woman of deep tones who thinks about using this, I just want to say that you are beautiful and your skin is beautiful, please do not do it. Your skin is obsidian, you're literally made of God & # 39; & # 39;

Another commenter posted this: & # 39; Please accept what you are & # 39 ;, and someone else asked Chyna the following: & # 39; Can't you put on makeup so we can see how you look without shadow? That's too much, I'd love to see who you really are ❤️ & # 39;

This is not the first time Chyna has been criticized for this product.

People keep accusing her that this is a skin whitening product and teaches young women of color not to love themselves as they are.

Ad

Chyna says that this product only makes your skin brighter and more beautiful, and it's not what people think.



Post views:

two