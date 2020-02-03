Billie Eilish once feared he was going to Britney Spears thaw

%MINIFYHTML2db1abfffeffeb8a90eb6338d8084d1f11% %MINIFYHTML2db1abfffeffeb8a90eb6338d8084d1f12%

In a new interview in the magazine, the creator of hits & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; admits to start sympathizing with what the singer of & # 39; Toxic & # 39; more than a decade ago as his own fame grows.

Grammy-winning singer Billie eilish he feared he was heading for a collapse similar to Britney Spears& # 39; 2007 drama of shaving your head after reaching its "lowest point" while on tour last year (19).

The 18-year-old girl became a pop phenomenon with the great success of her debut album, "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", But Eilish recently admitted that her sudden rise to fame had a huge impact on her mental health, and even made her feel suicidal.

Now, in a new interview with Vogue from the USA. UU., The musician admits that he began to sympathize with the personal problems that Spears went through so publicly more than a decade ago, because Eilish was worried that she was destined for the same destination.

"As a fan when I was growing up, I always thought & # 39; what the hell is wrong with them? & # 39;", Eilish shared seeing her teenage idols fall out of favor when she was a child. "All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they're pretty and skinny; why would they fuck him?"

"But the bigger I get, the more I feel like & # 39; Oh my God, of course they had to do that & # 39 ;.

"In my dark places I worried about becoming the stereotype that everyone thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not do it?" She continued.

"Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried about having a breakdown and shaving my head."

Eilish, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome and has self-harmed in the past, has managed to reach a healthier place mentally and emotionally, thanks to therapy and a reduced work schedule, but her pop stardom impresses her continuously, especially after becoming the youngest artist to win the four main categories at the Grammy Awards last month (January 2020).

Reflecting on the revolutionary milestone of the race, the creator of successes "Bad Guy" commented: "That was crazy."

And Eilish just hopes that it will give some encouragement to young and aspiring musicians, as he had been not long ago.

"In any case, it's something exciting for children who make music in their room," he said. "We are making progress, I think, in that place: children who do not have enough money to use the studies."