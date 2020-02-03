Billie Eilish defends her relationship with Drake in the last interview

Billie eilishHe thinks that people have more important things to worry about than who they are texting.

Fans may remember that in 2019, the "Bad Guy,quot; singer revealed to Vanity fair with which she sends text messages Duck (who has been criticized in the past for texting and, in general, participating, with other women significantly younger than him). She told the post: "Drake is like the friendliest guy I've talked to. I mean I just liked texting him, but he's very kind."

As soon as people on the Internet found out about that, the reaction was quick. But now, in an interview with fashion, the 18-year-old singer defends her relationship with the 33-year-old singer.

"The Internet is such a stupid mess right now," Eilish tells the publication. "Everyone is so sensitive. Can't an adult man be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about."