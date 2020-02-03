Billie Eilish comes in defense of Drake after those who hated him called him "creepy" for texting him

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Responding to the controversy surrounding their friendship, the 18-year-old Grammy winner thinks "there are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about."

Billie eilish has spoken after stirring up the controversy over the revelation that she and Duck text messages have been sent People rushed to chase the Canadian superstar at that time, calling him all kinds of names, and the Grammy-winning singer made it clear that she wouldn't let see any slander from Drake.

Defending his relationship with Drake in an interview with Vogue, he told the publication: "The Internet is such a stupid mess right now. Everyone is so sensitive. Can an adult man not be a fan of an artist?" Then, Billie went on to say that he believes "there are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about."

Discover how strange it is to see people who support Donald Trump Hating Drake, he added: "As if you were really saying that Drake is creepy because he's a fan of mine, and then you're going to vote for Trump? What the hell is that? ** t?"

Last year, during his interview with Vanity Fair, Billie praised Drake, whom he called "the friendliest guy I've talked to", and gave an idea of ​​his friendship. "I mean, I just sent him a text message, but he's very kind. He doesn't need to be kind, you know what I mean?" She said at the time. "He's at a level in his life where he doesn't need to be kind, but he is, you know?"

The revelation led many people to criticize Drake for continuously texting teenage girls. For those who need a reminder, the rapper "Hotline Bling" was accused once of fixing Millie Bobby Brown after the actress revealed that he gave her good dating advice. But like Billie, the "Strange things"The star also came out in his defense.