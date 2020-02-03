Home Entertainment Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy remain seated during the national Super Bowl...

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy remain seated during the national Super Bowl anthem

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy caused a scandal during the 2020 Super Bowl, as the three remained seated during the national anthem.

A video of the remaining trio sitting while the pop singer, Demi Lovato, is playing the anthem at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©