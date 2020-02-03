Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy remain seated during the national Super Bowl anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy caused a scandal during the 2020 Super Bowl, as the three remained seated during the national anthem.

A video of the remaining trio sitting while the pop singer, Demi Lovato, is playing the anthem at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay-Z, who received a violent reaction last year after announcing his association with the NFL, is also a co-producer of the part-time show, which featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

He was criticized by supporters of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was allegedly rejected by the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before the games to protest the killings of African-Americans by the police.

During a press conference with NFL officials, Jay-Z said we were "beyond kneeling,quot;, but it seems that the Carters are not beyond the protests sitting …