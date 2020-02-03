Beyonce and Jay Z are beaten by Tomi Lahren after sitting for the national anthem in the Super Bowl

Tomi Lahren is in the spotlight again after he decided to go after Beyonce and Jay Z. The couple was filmed sitting the other day in the Super Bowl during the National Anthem, and Tomi found this really disrespectful. Look what he tweeted.

Yon Beyoncé and Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit down for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions and millions of dollars and fans. It sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom and success? "Tweeted.

She continued and also said: hate Do you hate the police, Donald Trump and the spirit of this nation so much that you can't get your privileged asses out of the chair for 2 minutes to give some respect? Despicable. & # 39;

As expected, she triggered mixed reactions and a massive debate in the comments.

A follower said: “ The national anthem is not just about the Troops, it is about the United States as a whole saying that it is freedom for all and only for all, which is not always for POC, so being of everything heart is a problem for those who are not experiencing fair and based on the color of their skin. "

The same follower continued and wrote: ‘You can love and support our troops without also thinking that the United States has done and is doing everything possible for POC. You can support and respect the troops without also defending the anthem that says the United States is for everyone when not everyone receives the same treatment based on color and wealth. "

anyway! Tomi don't try baby. That powerful couple can buy and sell you at a garage sale. KEEP IN YOUR LANE! pic.twitter.com/ApnT3VexM2 – Black girl KT👱🏾‍♀️ .. (@khaaybae) February 3, 2020

Another commenter said: "I just want to give credit to Demi Lovato (former drug abuser) for doing an exceptional job in our National Anthem!"

Someone else posted this: & # 39; For someone who says he loves the Constitution, he never stops complaining about the first amendment … so if Beyoncé, Jay Z (a real billionaire unlike Trump) are not patriotic for sitting during the national anthem, then it is the Constitution for giving them the right to … & # 39;

What do you think about all this?



