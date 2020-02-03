Ben Pauling plans an Aintree raid with Your Darling | Racing news





Coach Ben Pauling

Your Darling will head straight to the Grand National meeting in Aintree after his brilliant Newbury debut.

Former leader coach Henrietta Knight bought the five-year-old boy on behalf of owner Lord Vestey, and did not hold back in his compliments after his great success, proclaiming: "This is a horse as good as the Best Companion, I think it could be upper class. "

Sky Bet turned Your Darling into a 14-1 shot for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, but Pauling has confirmed that he will dodge the Cheltenham Festival and instead run the equivalent event in Aintree the following month.

Pauling said: "He goes directly to Aintree. He is absolutely A1, but we don't think he needs more experience since he was very direct in Newbury and since then we are delighted with him."

"We want to take care of him for next season. His jumps are exceptional and we don't want to make him have a bad time before he becomes a rookie next season."

"It is an exciting horse and we are delighted to have it."

While Your Darling will not be part of the Pauling Cheltenham Festival team, the Bourton-on-the-Water coach still hopes to be represented at the masterpiece meeting.

A horse for which Pauling has particularly high hopes is Global Citizen, which is destined for the Arkle Trophy after its second-degree success in the persecution of Wayward Lad novices in Kempton

He added: "Global Citizen will go directly to the Arkle and I promise you that it is a completely different horse than it was at this stage last season."

"This time last season I had some difficult races and I was tired before running in the Champion Hurdle. This year it will be very exciting to go to Cheltenham with a very cool and well-groomed horse."

"We are delighted with him right now, so I hope he stays that way from now until March."

Bright Forecast has not been seen in competitive action since finishing third at Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle at the Festival last year, but it is reported that he is recovering well from an injury.

It remains to be seen if he will enter into the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham, with Pauling focusing heavily on a hurdle race next season.

"It is still turning over and it is a case so far, very good," said the coach.

"We'll take it day by day. It's about next season with him and going chasing rookies, but if we can do a race or two before the end of the season, then great."