Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin Valentine's jewelry selections are revealed

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

%MINIFYHTMLd60f8ce6f4e426ba6f50e9698e6a0cbb13% %MINIFYHTMLd60f8ce6f4e426ba6f50e9698e6a0cbb14%

Single, dating or engaged? Ben Higgins Y Becca Kufrin Do you have covered for Valentine's Day!

%MINIFYHTMLd60f8ce6f4e426ba6f50e9698e6a0cbb15% %MINIFYHTMLd60f8ce6f4e426ba6f50e9698e6a0cbb16%

The stars of Bachelor Nation will be on tour this month as they travel across the country to organize The Bachelor Live on Stage. But before embarking on their trip full of roses, they partnered with Kendra Scott to organize an event for the benefit of WomenOne.

During the event at Kendra Scott's location in Soho, Ben and Becca shared their favorite jewelry selections.

For Becca, who is committed to her. Bachelorette party seasonal selection Garrett Yrigoyen, one of Kendra Scott's favorite pieces is the Diamond Letter Pendant necklace. "I think the necklace with diamond letters would be an incredible gift for someone (hint for all men)," he shared.

Scroll down to see more selections of Ben and Becca that will match well with any rose this Valentine's Day!