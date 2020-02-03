Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin Valentine's jewelry selections are revealed

Manny Carabel / Getty Images for Kendra Scott
Single, dating or engaged? Ben Higgins Y Becca Kufrin Do you have covered for Valentine's Day!
The stars of Bachelor Nation will be on tour this month as they travel across the country to organize The Bachelor Live on Stage. But before embarking on their trip full of roses, they partnered with Kendra Scott to organize an event for the benefit of WomenOne.
During the event at Kendra Scott's location in Soho, Ben and Becca shared their favorite jewelry selections.
For Becca, who is committed to her. Bachelorette party seasonal selection Garrett Yrigoyen, one of Kendra Scott's favorite pieces is the Diamond Letter Pendant necklace. "I think the necklace with diamond letters would be an incredible gift for someone (hint for all men)," he shared.
Scroll down to see more selections of Ben and Becca that will match well with any rose this Valentine's Day!
14k yellow gold Shannon necklace with white diamonds
Your Valentine will look at this necklace as Ben looks at the chicken strips.
14k yellow gold Jett earrings in white diamond
BRB! Buy these avant-garde and elegant earrings that Ben recommended.
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020030/rs_640x640-200130163729-640.ecomm-higgins-kufrin-kendra-scott-2 .ct.013020.jpg? fit = inside | 350: 350 & output-quality = 90″ alt=”EComm: Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin, Kendra Scott”/>
14K Yellow Gold Diamond Letter Pendant Necklace
Do not sleep with the hints of Becca because this piece will surely leave you speechless on Valentine's Day.
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020030/rs_640x640-200130163727-640.ecomm-higgins-kufrin-kendra-scott-7 .ct.013020.jpg? fit = inside | 350: 350 & output-quality = 90″ alt=”EComm: Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin, Kendra Scott”/>
Remi Band ring in 14Q gold and white diamonds
Ben knows one or two things about choosing rings. We totally trust your recommendation for this Kendra Scott ring.
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020030/rs_640x640-200130163729-640.ecomm-higgins-kufrin-kendra-scott-3 .ct.013020.jpg? fit = inside | 350: 350 & output-quality = 90″ alt=”EComm: Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin, Kendra Scott”/>
Ellie gold earrings in ivory pearl
If you follow Becca on Instagram, you know she has an amazing style every day. These earrings are perfect for day and night! "These earrings are timeless and a piece that could be used with so many different things," he shared.
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020030/rs_640x640-200130163728-640.ecomm-higgins-kufrin-kendra-scott-6 .ct.013020.jpg? fit = inside | 350: 350 & output-quality = 90″ alt=”EComm: Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin, Kendra Scott”/>
Small pepper hoop earrings
We are giving our final rose to these hoops approved by Ben!
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020030/rs_640x640-200130163727-640.ecomm-higgins-kufrin-kendra-scott-4 .ct.013020.jpg? fit = inside | 350: 350 & output-quality = 90″ alt=”EComm: Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin, Kendra Scott”/>
River 14k yellow gold chain bracelet in white diamonds
Becca suggested giving this candy with a serious arm to her Valentine.
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020030/rs_640x640-200130163728-640.ecomm-higgins-kufrin-kendra-scott-5 .ct.013020.jpg? fit = inside | 350: 350 & output-quality = 90″ alt=”EComm: Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin, Kendra Scott”/>
There is still plenty of time to find that perfect Valentine's Day gift. See current suggestions from country music singer Carly Pearce Y Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.
The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
